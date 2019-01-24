Could Gillette use Society of Protectors for next YouTube video?

Gillette is a razor company that recently produced a YouTube video that critics say demeans men and seeks them to visualize themselves as cuckolds, weaklings and soyboys. Some say it is a foolish marketing scheme, but who knows, it may work. After all, Keith Raniere appealed to cuckolds, weaklings and soyboys and it worked for him for awhile.

Perhaps Gillette can reach out to remaining members of Raniere’s Society of Protectors as emblematic of the kind of male they want to buy their products. Someone even suggested a slogan: “With Gillette, you can shave your balls off.”

Society of Protectors are real men.

Some say that Society of Protectors are Gillette-style males.





Society of Protectors male [left] in his traditional SOP uniform.

Society of Protectors male [left] in traditional SOP uniform.

A member of the Society of Protectors waiting at home while Vanguard mentors his wife.





A member of the Society of Protectors waits at home while Vanguard mentors his wife.***

A Lot in Common

Kirsten Gillibrand, a woman you can believe.

Keith Raniere, a man you can follow.

A lot of people are excusing Kirsten Gillibrand’s apparent lying during her senate debate last October where, when asked if she was planning to run for president in 2020, she told her audience that, if reelected, she pledged to serve out her full six year senate term.

She was reelected and promptly announced she was running for president.

The #metoo Senator also seems to have lied to her constituents about never having heard of Nxivm, despite her and her family’s numerous ties to the sex slaver cult that brands women.

Raniere also loved to lie to his followers. I was amazed at how, after he was discovered to have lied about his own son being adopted, everyone forgave him. They said he lied for the higher mission.

Gillibrand said she lied about not running for president for the higher mission of ensuring she was reelected to the senate thus preventing Republicans from getting too large a majority in the senate. She was “saving Jews in the basement from Nazis” – in Nxivm-speak.

***

Thank goodness Vanguard is in jail. Otherwise the Dorothy Cotton Jubilee Singers might be in for trouble. Litigation that is, from a Bronfman-funded patent infringement lawsuit.

And thank goodness Clare Bronfman is subject to home confinement – where it is tough for her to use her enormous wealth to sue people on Raniere’s behalf.

As for the Dorothy Cotton Singers, are they infringing on Keith’s patented sashes?

You know I actually think the Dorothy Cotton Singers [above] have better sashes than NXIVM.

The Dorothy Cotton Jubilee Singers is dedicated to preserving the Negro Spiritual and its themes of sorrow, despair, and hope. It has 90 members. They wear handsome colored sashes with stripes.

The Dorothy Cotton Jubilee Singers was founded in 2010.

Keith Raniere patented his Nxivm sashes in 2003

Here are some of Keith’s patents on sashes.

Patent number: D469943

Type: Grant

Filed: October 9, 2001

Date of Patent: February 11, 2003

Assignee: First Principles, Inc.

Inventor: Keith A. Raniere

Patent number: D469944

Type: Grant

Filed: October 9, 2001

Date of Patent: February 11, 2003

Assignee: First Principles, Inc.

Inventor: Keith A. Raniere

Patent number: D472033

Type: Grant

Filed: October 30, 2001

Date of Patent: March 25, 2003

Assignee: First Principles, Inc.

Inventor: Keith A. Raniere

Patent number: D472034

Type: Grant

Filed: October 30, 2001

Date of Patent: March 25, 2003

Assignee: First Principles, Inc.

Inventor: Keith A. Raniere

Patent number: D472363

Type: Grant

Filed: October 30, 2001

Date of Patent: April 1, 2003

Assignee: First Principles, Inc.

Inventor: Keith A. Raniere





Below are sketches that Keith Raniere submitted with his patent application.

Keith Raniere's sketch of his sash.

This handsome sketch was submitted as part of Keith Raniere’s patent application. It kind of makes a wearer proud that the Nxivm sash was invented by the world’s smartest man.

Keith tried to patent a scarf, copied from the Tibetan and martial arts traditions,

The longer sash.

Below are photos of patented sashes modeled by real Nxivm members.

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If you wear the yellow sash or higher you have ranking in NXIVM.





The NXIVM executive board. Nancy Salzman, with Mark Vicente [now out of NXIVM] Alex Betancourt,,Karen Unterreiner, Clare Bronfman, Lauren Salzman and Emiliano Salinas - all wearing their prized colored sashes indicating their rank.

Nancy Salzman [Gold], with Mark Vicente [now out of NXIVM] Alex ‘El Duce’ Betancourt [Green, three stripes], Karen Unterreiner [Orange three stripes], Clare Bronfman [Orange three stripes], Lauren Salzman [green four stripes] and Emiliano ‘Puto’ Salinas [Green] – all wearing their colored sashes with stripes, indicating their rank.

You know I actually think the Dorothy Cotton Singers [above] have better sashes than NXIVM.