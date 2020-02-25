We may have reached another low-water mark here at Frank Report but we have to push forward and satisfy our many readers.

A Commenter wrote, “Master Vanguard is so very creepy. Who should play him in the movie?”

And another commenter, Jonathan Tuttle, replied: “Definitely Gary Busey.”

Busey is an interesting choice and he has appeared in over 150 films and frankly has developed kind of a cult following himself among film fans.

He might be the perfect choice.

Here are some photos that show that Busey might be up to playing the role of Keith Raniere, if there is a movie made about him.

nauseating, nauseous, noisome, queasy, loathsome, offensive, sickening, vile(adj) causing or able to cause nausea "a nauseating smell"; "nauseous offal"; "a sickening stench" fetid, foetid, foul, foul-smelling, funky, noisome, smelly, stinking, ill-scented(adj) offensively malodorous "a foul odor"; "the kitchen smelled really

Keith Raniere has a smiling boyish demeanor in this photograph. It is hard to imagine that such a winsome person would consider branding women to be a viable option for spreading his brand of joy.

What a genius -- Rainbow Cultural Garden is the brainchild of Keith Raniere.

Keith Raniere uses his hands to help guide people's minds.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by James Shaw/REX/Shutterstock (4104007q) Gary Busey 'Celebrity Big Brother' TV show, Elstree Studios, Hertfordshire, Britain - 12 Sep 2014

Keith Raniere was an East Coast Judo Champion he said

Keith Raniere,

Keith Raniere

Whether Keith Raniere enjoys destroying lives might be debatable.

Gary Busey has the acting chops to portray a nuanced leader of women.

He created a cult disguised as a self help coaching group. He turned that into a sex cult and most reports are his main interest has been in women. Yet reports have surfaced that he has had affairs with boys and young men. A Frank Report correspondent has a photo of Keith in drag which is to be published at the appropriate time.

Jimena Garza, Omar Boone, Edgar Boone, Ricardo Boone, Perla Sabag, and Ricardo Boone Menchaca.

Keith Raniere AKA Vanguard.

28 Feb 2016, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA --- epa05185858 Gary Busey arrives for the 88th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 28 February 2016. The Oscars are presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in 24 categories in filmmaking. EPA/PAUL BUCK --- Image by © PAUL BUCK/epa/Corbis

Keith Alan Raniere

Keith Raniere says fat on women disturb the transmission of essential energy to him.

Keith Raniere has offered DOS teachings free to women.

This photo of Gary Busey and Keith Raniere in front of Mount Rushmore may have been tampered with. According to the reports of three IT experts, the hard drive device it was stored on may have been tampered with and metadata suggest that it might have been photoshopped.



