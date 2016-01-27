WILLY WONKA

[Followers of Keith Raniere] are not believers. They’re “sheople”, sheep-people. Belief is often justified and knowledge is justified true belief.

Raniere talks about data a lot. But he simply dismisses all the negative data against him as unethical. Sure dude. People are just out to get you because you’re having such a tremendous impact on the world taking on the status quo while hiding in your cult “compound” fucking at night and playing volleyball making your women do all the work for you. Here’s some knowledge. The greater the number of people independently corroborating the negative things about you, the lesser the chance of a conspiracy to get all the “data” right. Just ask Bill Cosby.

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WILLY WONKA

$100K [Clare Bronfman is estimated to have lost at the A Cappella Innovations event Dec. 2007] is chump change compared to the $150+ million the ridiculously naive duo [Clare and Sara Bronfman] has already given up to the massive charlatan. Just sayin’.

ONION writes: I see you have taken the place of Reddit on Raniere.

I don’t think you have proof that Kristin Kreuk is fucking Keith Raniere. I used to watch Smallville and remember thinking how hot she was. I remember hearing she had joined a sex cult and was shagging him. When I saw his picture man I was just like, whaaaaat? And then to see all those other hot actresses that are (or were) fucking him. I read all the stuff about him being a molester and I was confused. I just don’t get it, but I do find it fascinating!

So keep on writing huh? And try to find out if he’s banging Kristin Kreuk. Enquiring minds want to know.

Artist's conception: Kristin Kreuk wearing nothing but her sheer Raniere, languidly waits for her Vanguard to appear.

Artist’s conception: Kristin Kreuk wearing nothing but her sheer Raniere, languidly waits for her Vanguard to appear.