Coaches Summit begun at Apropos





At peak, there were as many as 55-60 cars at Apropos.

At the same time, the NXIVM/ESP offices 455 New Karner Road were shut down.

The back lot is larger and appeared full with about 30 cars parked there. The front lot holds about 15 cars and was mostly full today.





Here are some photos:





NXIVM members leaving an Apropos event

DOS leader Allison Mack with her DOS slave, India Oxenberg, hiding behind her master.

India Oxenberg and Allison Mack leave Apropos after a Jness class held there.

L-R Unidentified member, India and Allison.

Sara Bronfman in the black jacket.