Clicky Eight: Another Strong Reason to not grant Raniere bail: He resisted arrest, deportation from Mexico

By Clicky Eight

Keith Raniere actively resisted coming back to America until law enforcement sought his official deportation — which happened very quickly, but was nonetheless still against Keith’s will. This is NOT consistent with his attorney’s description of a man willing to return to America on his own free will. LOL.

His attorney is now Pinocchio.

Quote from TU article:

“The defendant was uncooperative when immigration authorities arrived”

If Keith was truly looking to ‘cooperate’ and was willing to return to America at any time to assist Federal Law Enforcement — as his attorney is claiming — then why was he “uncooperative” with immigration authorities after being arrested?

Why did he actively resist coming back?

That’s game over right there. He can’t explain that away.

Keith spent several months in Mexico after the NY Times article was published, something he’d never done before for that length of time. He was arrested hundreds of miles away from his baby, while shacked up with 4 sex slaves.

He then was *uncooperative* with immigration authorities after being arrested — and he actively resisted coming back to America.

That means his trip to Mexico was meant to flee America.

Oh, and Clare (aka the ugly mule) was with that mother fucker in Mexico too? Yeah okay, that sounds normal.

Also… If Keith was so terrified of Frank Parlato to the point he fled America for several MONTHS and abandoned his cell phone —- then why did Keith actively file lawsuits and harass Frank Parlato for YEARS? That’s a contradiction. It doesn’t make sense.

Also, after being arrested, Keith lied on his ‘asset sheet’ — by purposely misspelling Pam Cafritz as “Pam Kfritz” (probably to try and hide her sizable $8 million dollar account from immediate discovery by law enforcement, at least until he could decide how best to explain his control of that account).