Clare Today, Gone Tomorrow – Clare Bronfman plus three other members of Bronfman-Raniere-NXIVM crime syndicate indicted

CLUNK, CLUNK, CLUNK, CLUNK…Four more sets of shoes just dropped in the Federal government’s ongoing attempt to take down the Bronfman-Raniere-NXIVM crime syndicate as indictments were unsealed earlier today against Clare Bronfman, Nancy “Prefect” Salzman, Lauren Salzman, and Kathy Russell. Both Salzmans and Kathy Russell were arrested by Federal agents earlier today – and are expected to be arraigned in U.S. District Court in Albany, NY sometime this afternoon.

Although an indictment was also unsealed against Clare Bronfman, it is not yet clear where – and when – she will be arraigned. In addition to financing virtually all of the illegal activities of the crime syndicate for the past 15 years, Bronfman has also served as NXIVM’s Director of Operations for the past several years (No word as of yet as to whether her sister, Sarah Bronfman-Igtet, will also be indicted at some point in time).

Prior to today’s arrests, the Feds have previously charged Keith Alan Raniere and Allison Mack with sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, and forced labor conspiracy. Raniere is currently being held in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, NY, and Mack is under house arrest at her parents’ home in California (Both are scheduled to appear in Federal court tomorrow in Brooklyn).

The specific charges against the four new defendants are still under seal but will be revealed at their arraignments. The speculation, however, is that at least some of the charges will involve financial matters such as money laundering, tax evasion, etc.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available…

Should Clare Bronfman be able to contact NXIVM members?

The time is now for Clare Bear…

Mama Salzman in happier times





Lauren Salzman [right] with her mother Nancy. Lauren got into NXIVM thanks to her mother and at an age when she was impressionable.

Lauren Salzman [right] came home from college to find her mother Nancy [left] in partnership with the world’s smartest and most ethical man in the world.

Soon Lauren started learning from the smartest most ethical man in the world..

Viva Executive Success!



