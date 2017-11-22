Clare Bronfman’s Instagram showed constant travel and training … until the NY Times story appeared

Based on photos available on her Instagram account, we know that up until recently, Clare Bronfman, vice president in charge of operations for NXIVM, lived a life of constant traveling.

Things changed for her recently when the New York Times revealed the horrifying secrets of NXIVM.

As the media and law enforcement look into allegations of her using her inherited wealth to fund brutality against women and retaliate against those who speak against Keith Raniere, Clare’s life is at a crossroads.

Her Instagram account gives a clue to the change.

In the year from Vanguard Week 2016 to Vanguard Week 2017, Clare Bronfman was enjoying travel. She was home in Clifton Park about four months during that year.

Here is her Instagram timeline:

67 weeks ago, Wakaya Island, Fiji

67 weeks ago, Havana, Cuba

66 weeks ago, Mexico City, Mexico

She's been skiing high wide and handsome for many a year. But the worm has turned. If this seems a bit mean to make sport of Clare Bronfman, just consider that while she was out water skiing, having the time of her life, she had just gotten Frank Parlato indicted by her perjury. And that's not sporting at all. She's fair game.

65 weeks ago, Laguna De Santa María Del Oro

63 weeks ago, Santa Maria del Oro, Nay.

62 weeks ago, HOME Clifton Park/Waterford, New York

60 weeks ago, Cycle House, Los Angeles

60 weeks ago, Wakaya Island

59 weeks ago, Sydney, Australia

[She writes: 4.3 mile run around Sydney Opera house and the Harbor!]

59 weeks ago, Blue Mountains, Katoomba, Australia

58 weeks ago, HOME

57 weeks ago, Fulham, London

55 weeks ago, HOME

55 weeks ago, Paseo Reforma, Ciudad De México

54 weeks ago, HOME

51 weeks ago, London, United Kingdom

48 weeks ago, HOME

48 weeks ago, Sun Valley Resort

47 weeks ago, Adams Gulch, Blaine, Idaho

46 weeks ago, HOME

42 weeks ago, HOME

42 weeks ago, Manhattan

40 weeks ago, The National Mall, Washington DC

[My run this morning… 7 miles]

40 weeks ago, The Mall (Washington DC)

40 weeks ago, HOME

39 weeks ago, Will Rogers State Historic Park, Los Angeles

[Morning run in the mountains]

37 weeks ago, New York, New York

37 weeks ago, Mexico

36 weeks ago, Mexico City, Mexico

35 weeks ago, Paseo Reforma, Ciudad De México {Festival of Flowers]

34 weeks ago, Bosque De Chapultepec, Mexico.

[My first 8 miler! Thank you ESP goals and values lab for inspiration and encouragement.]

33 weeks ago, London, United Kingdom

[From one beautiful city to another.]

32 weeks ago, Western Wall, Jerusalem.

[It was incredible to be somewhere where so many people come to express their pains, their secrets and their hope. #westernwall #jerusalem #oldcity #hope #humanity #secrets #pain #prayer].

(It is worth noting that she uses the hashtag ‘pain’ for she has used her wealth to cause a lot of people pain.)

31 weeks ago, HOME

[My first 9 miler, to end my first 30 mile week!… A special thank you to my ESP goals and values lab! #running #9miler #longrun #sundayrun #esp #espgvl]

27 weeks ago, HOME

26 weeks ago, Big Lake Half marathon, Alton New Hampshire.

[My first half! Thank you to my goals and values lab #espgvl, my support team #bestteam and thank you Keith Raniere for coaching me and helping me push beyond what I thought possible. On to the next… #firsthalf #achievinggoals #nxivmgoals #friendssupportingfriends]

25 weeks ago, Wakaya Island

[One of my favourite places​ in the world!] ed. note: Clare owns 80 percent of Wakaya Island.

22 weeks ago, Ok Slip Falls, Adirondacks

21 weeks ago, HOME

20 weeks ago, Adams Gulch, Blaine County, Idaho

19 weeks ago, Sun Valley, Idaho [A rewarding 4 mile trail run with an elevation climb of over 1200 feet]

[Honoring our country’s beauty and the ideals upon which we created our American culture. #happy4th]

18 weeks ago, Vancouver, BC:

Ed. note: Clare Bronfman appeared in Vancouver to lodge criminal charges against her friend, Sarah Edmondson. Ms. Edmondson is a whistle blower who outed Keith Raniere.

17 weeks ago, Adirondacks, New York

[Another mountain run! 11.2 miles, 2034 elevation gain, that’s 244 flights of stairs.]

16 weeks ago: Moreau, New York

[Up to the top, over the other side, down around, back up and down again! Trail run this morning 7 miles 190 flights of stairs and a pair of tired legs!]

Clare writes: Another mountain run! 11.2 miles, 2034 elevation gain, that's 244 flights of stairs.

Clare writes: Another mountain run! 11.2 miles, 2034 elevation gain, that’s 244 flights of stairs.

15 weeks ago, HOME

13 weeks ago, Moreau Lake State Park, Adirondacks

[Morning training! 10.8 miles, 278 flights of stairs, over 2200 feet! A most magnificent setting.]

12 weeks ago, Silver Bay YMCA V-Week

[Morning run up to inspiration point.]

***

Since V-Week 2017, Clare has not given any clue as to where she is on Instagram.

Attendance was poor at V-Week 2017, partly because of revelations of blackmail and branding in DOS [the subgroup of NXIVM] as reported in the Frank Report and by word of mouth among ESP members.

Following the Times story and the worldwide awareness of the horrid practices of the cult, she has posted only three photos — all three of photos of above the clouds.

4 weeks ago [location unknown]

The beauty and tranquility of the world above the clouds! #beauty #awe #sunset#abovetheclouds

2 Weeks Ago [location unknown]

The moon rising over the clouds! A rare treat. #beautyinthesky #moonrise #moon #sky#day2night #beauty #awe #magnificence #nature #wonder

Three days ago:

With every sunset, A new hope is born, An old expectation dies; Noor Unnahar #sunset #flying #abovetheclouds #tranquility #awe #magnificence

Since the day when the New York Times [followed by hundreds of other media] revealed NXIVM to the world, she has only posted three photos. These photos are from an airplane taken above the clouds – with no hint of her destination or whether she is going away from, or towards her leader, Keith Raniere.