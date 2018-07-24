Clare Bronfman released on $100 million bail – house arrest, ankle monitor and no contact with Nxivm members

In Brooklyn, Clare Bronfman’s attorney entered a not guilty plea on behalf of her client.

Federal Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis released Bronfman on a $100 million bond with home detention and electronic monitoring (ankle bracelet). She reportedly also been ordered not to have contact with anyone who is associated with NXIVM – which may be very difficult for her to do because she really doesn’t know anyone else.

Bronfman is due back in court on Wednesday (tomorrow) for a Status Conference with her co-defendants before Judge Garaufis at 2 p.m. Her newly-named co-defendants, Nancy Salzman and Lauren Salzman, have also been ordered to be there.

In Albany, the three defendants entered not guilty pleas to the superseding indictment.

Magistrate Stewart agreed to release Kathy Russell on a $25,000 bond – and each of the Salzmans on separate $5 million bonds.

My latest information is that Russell and Lauren Salzman have not met all the conditions of their bonds and may not be released today. That means they’ll spend the night in prison – which usually means a full body search.

Russell – based on the federal guidelines for the crimes she’s been charged with – faces 3 years in prison.

Russell and Lauren Salzman appeared in court in shackles – and Russell was handcuffed in front. Nancy Salzman walked into court on her own volition – without handcuffs.

Clare Bronfman was arrested earlier today – and was handcuffed.

As of right now, the only one who is out of federal custody is Bronfman. The other three are in still in federal custody. Nancy is expected to be released today. But even the Prefect may have to spend the night in jail and undergo a full body search.