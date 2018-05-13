Clare Bronfman may be above US law in Buffalo or Albany, but not NYC, not the EDNY DOJ

By Frank Parlato

It is believed by numerous sources that Clare Bronfman is paying Keith Raniere’s five attorneys.

Marc A. Agnifilo

Brafman & Associates

767 Third Avenue

NY, NY 10017

212-750-7800

Email: magnifilo@braflaw.com

LEAD ATTORNEY

Paul DerOhannesian , II

DerOhannesian & DerOhannesian

677 Broadway

Suite 707

Albany, NY 12207

518-465-6420

Email: paul@derolaw.com

LEAD ATTORNEY

Danielle Renee Smith

DerOhannesian & DerOhannesian

677 Broadway

Suite 707

Albany, NY 12207

518-465-6420

Email: danielle@derolaw.com

Jacob Kaplan

Brafman & Associates, P.C.

767 Third Avenue

26th Floor

New York, NY 10017

(212)750-7800

Email: jkaplan@braflaw.com

Teny Rose Geragos

Brafman & Associates, P.C.

767 Third Ave – 26th Fl

New York,, NY 10017

(212)750-7800

Email: tgeragos@braflaw.com

Clare Bronfman is also likely paying Allison Mack’s three attorneys:

Sean Stephen Buckley

Kobre & Kim LLP

800 Third Avenue

New York, NY 10022

212-488-1253

Email: sean.buckley@kobrekim.com

LEAD ATTORNEY

Steven Gary Kobre

Kobre & Kim LLP

800 Third Avenue

New York, NY 10022

(212)488-1202

Email: steven.kobre@kobrekim.com

William F. McGovern

Kobre & Kim LLP

800 Third Avenue, Floor 6

New York, NY 10022

212-488-1200

Email: william.mcgovern@kobrekim.com

Bronfman is also likely paying for the medical malpractice attorneys who are representing human fright experimenter Dr. Brandon Porter and human brander Dr. Danielle Roberts. They’re from Abrams Fensterman (Michael S. Kelton is the lead attorney).

Bronfman may also be paying India Oxenberg’s attorney, Carla DiMare, who has been retained to sue India’s mother and others connected to her.

As a condition of her release on $5 million bond, the US District Court forbid Allison Mack to contact NXIVM members except through her attorneys. Sources claim Mack is in direct contact with Clare Bronfman.

Some say Bronfman believes that, due to her enormous wealth, she is above US law. The prohibition against Mack communicating with NXIVM members would not apply to Bronfman, she may think, for, after all, she has enough money to buy and sell any of the lawyers for the EDNY DOJ three times over.

They are:

Moira Kim Penza

U.S. Attorneys Office, E.D.N.Y.

271 Cadman Plaza East

Brooklyn, NY 11201

718-254-6454

Email: moira.penza@usdoj.gov

LEAD ATTORNEY

Tanya Hajjar

U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of New York

271 Cadman Plaza East

Brooklyn, NY 11201

718-254-6109

Email: tanya.hajjar@usdoj.gov

LEAD ATTORNEY

Karin K. Orenstein

United States Attorneys Office, Eastern District of New York

271 Cadman Plaza East

Brooklyn, NY 11201

718-254-6188

Email: karin.orenstein@usdoj.gov



Bronfman, herself, has hired a criminal attorney. He is Dennis Burke. He “took the fall” [by resigning as Arizona’s US Attorney during the Obama administration] for the ATF/FBI gun-running criminal enterprise in Mexico/Arizona called Fast and Furious. He went into private practice and was rewarded by an appointment to a top advisory committee for Attorney General Jeff Sessions. An advisory committee spot is a wonderful aid for getting high paid legal business for defendants who assume he can peddle his influence with the DOJ to get clients off the hook. If they have enough money, this may be true.

With Bronfman retaining Burke – who himself seemingly committed felonies as a US Attorney – Bronfman may think she has signaled the judge and the DOJ in the NY EDNY that she is untouchable and that there may even be punishment exacted upon them by Burke, the darling of the CIA, FBI and Main Justice DOJ, Washington DC.

It may not be far fetched, given Bronfman’s arrogance and destructive, vindictive nature, and her innate stupidity, that she may think she can intimidate the EDNY DOJ, just as she may have intimidated, lulled, cajoled and/or possibly bribed certain officials of the Western District of NY DOJ [Buffalo DOJ & FBI] and Northern District of NY DOJ [Albany FBI & DOJ] into backing down on the prosecution of numerous Bronfman-Raniere crimes.

But the Eastern District of NY is different from Buffalo or Albany. That the entire Department of Justice harbors corrupt officials has become a matter of public knowledge. They prosecute the innocent, play political favorites, and let the guilty go free. They are driven by convictions not justice. More and more, people understand this every day.

I know from personal experience. I am the victim of charges in a case fomented by Bronfman-Raniere – brought by a corrupt official of the DOJ – now retired Assistant US Attorney Anthony Bruce. He worked hand-in-hand with his friend, Bronfman lawyer, William Savino, to corrupt the system and get me indicted, while turning a blind eye [while suborning perjury] to the vicious crimes of Bronfman-Raniere. Because of these two men, some 50 women were branded and/or sex trafficked.

Former Assistant US Attorney Anthony M. Bruce

Former Assistant US Attorney Anthony Bruce ignored evidence of Bronfman-Raniere crimes and chose to go after whistleblower Frank Parlato on trumped up charges. Because of this, Bronfman-Raniere were free to continue to commit crimes and wound up branding and sex trafficking scores of women. Bruce may face indictment himself before this is over.

This will come out at or before my trial. As Raniere is in prison, I expect Bruce, and possibly Savino, will join him. Bronfman, of course, will go to a women’s prison.

But why? Why, you ask, why should a Bronfman be subjected to the same laws as common people?

Because the EDNY is different. They are known for independence. This is most unfortunate for Bronfman. Had this happened in Arizona or Buffalo, by now the whistleblowers – the Jane Does – the victims of sex trafficking – would have been indicted. Just like the New York State Police and the Albany County District Attorney, P. David Soares, conspired to indict and prosecute three other NXIVM whistleblowers: John Tighe, Joe O’Hara and Toni Natalie.

Karma is a curious thing. Some call it a law. The law of karma. If something is really a law, it can’t be broken. And, no Clare, we are not in Buffalo or Albany, any more.