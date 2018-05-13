Clare Bronfman may be above US law in Buffalo or Albany, but not NYC, not the EDNY DOJ
By Frank Parlato
It is believed by numerous sources that Clare Bronfman is paying Keith Raniere’s five attorneys.
Marc A. Agnifilo
Brafman & Associates
767 Third Avenue
NY, NY 10017
212-750-7800
Email: magnifilo@braflaw.com
LEAD ATTORNEY
Paul DerOhannesian , II
DerOhannesian & DerOhannesian
677 Broadway
Suite 707
Albany, NY 12207
518-465-6420
Email: paul@derolaw.com
LEAD ATTORNEY
Danielle Renee Smith
DerOhannesian & DerOhannesian
677 Broadway
Suite 707
Albany, NY 12207
518-465-6420
Email: danielle@derolaw.com
Jacob Kaplan
Brafman & Associates, P.C.
767 Third Avenue
26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
(212)750-7800
Email: jkaplan@braflaw.com
Teny Rose Geragos
Brafman & Associates, P.C.
767 Third Ave – 26th Fl
New York,, NY 10017
(212)750-7800
Email: tgeragos@braflaw.com
Clare Bronfman is also likely paying Allison Mack’s three attorneys:
Sean Stephen Buckley
Kobre & Kim LLP
800 Third Avenue
New York, NY 10022
212-488-1253
Email: sean.buckley@kobrekim.com
LEAD ATTORNEY
Steven Gary Kobre
Kobre & Kim LLP
800 Third Avenue
New York, NY 10022
(212)488-1202
Email: steven.kobre@kobrekim.com
William F. McGovern
Kobre & Kim LLP
800 Third Avenue, Floor 6
New York, NY 10022
212-488-1200
Email: william.mcgovern@kobrekim.com
Bronfman is also likely paying for the medical malpractice attorneys who are representing human fright experimenter Dr. Brandon Porter and human brander Dr. Danielle Roberts. They’re from Abrams Fensterman (Michael S. Kelton is the lead attorney).
Bronfman may also be paying India Oxenberg’s attorney, Carla DiMare, who has been retained to sue India’s mother and others connected to her.
As a condition of her release on $5 million bond, the US District Court forbid Allison Mack to contact NXIVM members except through her attorneys. Sources claim Mack is in direct contact with Clare Bronfman.
Some say Bronfman believes that, due to her enormous wealth, she is above US law. The prohibition against Mack communicating with NXIVM members would not apply to Bronfman, she may think, for, after all, she has enough money to buy and sell any of the lawyers for the EDNY DOJ three times over.
They are:
Moira Kim Penza
U.S. Attorneys Office, E.D.N.Y.
271 Cadman Plaza East
Brooklyn, NY 11201
718-254-6454
Email: moira.penza@usdoj.gov
LEAD ATTORNEY
Tanya Hajjar
U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of New York
271 Cadman Plaza East
Brooklyn, NY 11201
718-254-6109
Email: tanya.hajjar@usdoj.gov
LEAD ATTORNEY
Karin K. Orenstein
United States Attorneys Office, Eastern District of New York
271 Cadman Plaza East
Brooklyn, NY 11201
718-254-6188
Email: karin.orenstein@usdoj.gov
Bronfman, herself, has hired a criminal attorney. He is Dennis Burke. He “took the fall” [by resigning as Arizona’s US Attorney during the Obama administration] for the ATF/FBI gun-running criminal enterprise in Mexico/Arizona called Fast and Furious. He went into private practice and was rewarded by an appointment to a top advisory committee for Attorney General Jeff Sessions. An advisory committee spot is a wonderful aid for getting high paid legal business for defendants who assume he can peddle his influence with the DOJ to get clients off the hook. If they have enough money, this may be true.
With Bronfman retaining Burke – who himself seemingly committed felonies as a US Attorney – Bronfman may think she has signaled the judge and the DOJ in the NY EDNY that she is untouchable and that there may even be punishment exacted upon them by Burke, the darling of the CIA, FBI and Main Justice DOJ, Washington DC.
It may not be far fetched, given Bronfman’s arrogance and destructive, vindictive nature, and her innate stupidity, that she may think she can intimidate the EDNY DOJ, just as she may have intimidated, lulled, cajoled and/or possibly bribed certain officials of the Western District of NY DOJ [Buffalo DOJ & FBI] and Northern District of NY DOJ [Albany FBI & DOJ] into backing down on the prosecution of numerous Bronfman-Raniere crimes.
But the Eastern District of NY is different from Buffalo or Albany. That the entire Department of Justice harbors corrupt officials has become a matter of public knowledge. They prosecute the innocent, play political favorites, and let the guilty go free. They are driven by convictions not justice. More and more, people understand this every day.
I know from personal experience. I am the victim of charges in a case fomented by Bronfman-Raniere – brought by a corrupt official of the DOJ – now retired Assistant US Attorney Anthony Bruce. He worked hand-in-hand with his friend, Bronfman lawyer, William Savino, to corrupt the system and get me indicted, while turning a blind eye [while suborning perjury] to the vicious crimes of Bronfman-Raniere. Because of these two men, some 50 women were branded and/or sex trafficked.
Former Assistant US Attorney Anthony M. Bruce
Former Assistant US Attorney Anthony Bruce ignored evidence of Bronfman-Raniere crimes and chose to go after whistleblower Frank Parlato on trumped up charges. Because of this, Bronfman-Raniere were free to continue to commit crimes and wound up branding and sex trafficking scores of women. Bruce may face indictment himself before this is over.
This will come out at or before my trial. As Raniere is in prison, I expect Bruce, and possibly Savino, will join him. Bronfman, of course, will go to a women’s prison.
But why? Why, you ask, why should a Bronfman be subjected to the same laws as common people?
Because the EDNY is different. They are known for independence. This is most unfortunate for Bronfman. Had this happened in Arizona or Buffalo, by now the whistleblowers – the Jane Does – the victims of sex trafficking – would have been indicted. Just like the New York State Police and the Albany County District Attorney, P. David Soares, conspired to indict and prosecute three other NXIVM whistleblowers: John Tighe, Joe O’Hara and Toni Natalie.
Karma is a curious thing. Some call it a law. The law of karma. If something is really a law, it can’t be broken. And, no Clare, we are not in Buffalo or Albany, any more.