Clare Bronfman Is a Menace to Society

Editor’s Note: The ongoing investigation into Nxivm under the Department of Justice in the Northern District of New York brings us hope.

The investigation is being coordinated with the Eastern District of New York, which oversaw the original investigation that led to the indictment and conviction of Keith Alan Raniere, his top henchwoman Clare Bronfman, and four others.

There may finally be hope that the dangers of the Nxivm racketeering enterprise may come to an end.

The people who have lived in fear of Clare ‘Legatus ‘ Bronfman may be able to emerge and speak freely without hiding ever again – if Legatus is charged with additional felonies that will put her away for at least a decade.

Presently, Bronfman is still subject to home confinement in her luxury Manhattan apartment and must operate Nxivm by giving directions through intermediaries. Her taste for punishing enemies is hardly sated, many believe.

She is just subdued because she is under scrutiny because of the worldwide publicity of the case.

She is facing a likely prison sentence of around two years and, if I know Legatus, she is biding her time, thinking of who she will sue and how she will perjure herself to destroy others’ lives once her relatively short prison term is over.

She must be seething right now with hate and storing her venom – deeply upset that the greatest living being on earth – the satanic Keith Alan Raniere AKA Vanguard – is imprisoned and not there daily to tell her what to think and who to hate.

Here is a guest view from the marvelous Shivani on our very own Legatus – one of the true monsters of the Nxivm criminal enterprise and without whom [her sadism and her wealth], Nxivm would never have been the dangerous criminal operation it became.

By Shivani

There is some reassurance here that Clare Bronfman might face some justice that will actually inconvenience her more than being sequestered in luxurious, personal surroundings followed by a slap on the wrist. From her actions, she has shown herself to be a brutal hoodlum who devoted herself to crime for many years. Do not try saying that she didn’t notice.

Yet her potential sentence so far isn’t even equal to the number of years that Bronfman has spent tormenting people. Study her actions and she’s a hard case, not just some lost, homely old debutante. She has earned more charges. She’s poison with two legs and lots of resources.

It isn’t difficult to profile her in a category smack between Leona Helmsley and the more lethal Santé Kimes. Menace to Society.

Gee, I wonder if Legatus has caught the drift of what’s been reported here about how much more squirming is waiting at the bottom of her Cracker Jack’s box, for becoming obsessed with a false idol. Keith Alan Raniere, for crying out loud! This dimwit broke an ancient covenant by accepting and fostering the most base kind of idolatry. She is likely to have no idea about that.

Not to overlook others who might face charges, but probably some are not going to really get caught by the law. Some are going to make themselves unavailable. Some already have their lies in order. Scientology freaks, when called out, wait a while and then rename, restructure whatever got caught and just keep going. This is especially evident in how the group deals with it’s fake drug rehab facilities, really used for recruitment and not to save anyone’s life.

Artist Marie White's The Savage Miss Bronfman

Artist Marie White’s The Savage Miss Bronfman

MK10ART's painting of Clare Bronfman wearing a jockstrap under the orders of Keith Raniere.

‘You’re almost a man kid’ –MK10ART’s painting of Clare Bronfman wearing a jockstrap under orders of Keith Alan Raniere.

MK10ART's painting of a happy Clare Bronfman.

MK10ART’ captures that selfish smile of Clare Webb Bronfman.

MK10ART's painting of Clare Bronfma

MK10ART painted this of the scarfed Clare Bronfman, following her plea deal that spared her of any racketeering charges. The greatest [and richest] criminal in Nxivm gets off with the lightest sentence. It struck some as unjust.

MK10ART points out the irony of sex slaver cult member, the wealthy Clare Webb Bronfman, having illegally supported Hillary Rodham Clinton.

Marie White's gloriously accurate depiction of Clare Bronfman

Marie White’s depiction of Clare Webb Bronfman

Clare Bronfman fainted dead away in court when asked by the judge if Michael Avenatti was her attorney.

When Clare was faced with either denying [lying] or admitting that disgraced conman [soon to be convicted] lawyer Micheal Avenatti was secretly representing her, she conveniently fainted dead away in court. Painting by MK10ART.

MK10ART's splendid painting of Clare Bronfman and the 27 attorneys she has been paying.

MK10ART’s splendid painting of Clare Webb Bronfman and her more than two dozen attorneys. She paid for her own representation as well as her lordly Vanguard and the other four codefendants. It didn’t work out for anyone but her. She got the lightest sentence despite being – next to Raniere – the biggest criminal. Who says money can’t buy you justice at the Department [store] of Justice?

MK10ART's marvelous artwork of the Nxivm defendants.

MK10ART’s marvelous artwork of the Nxivm racketeers. [Look at the expressions of their faces] With her suggestion of what some of them deserve for sentences.

Clare Bronfman unleashes her flying monkeys (Painting by MK10ART)

Clare Bronfman unleashes her flying monkeys [lawyers] to punish enemies. She will outspend her enemies $100,000 to one – and if she cant win by the fair administration of law – she will make them broke and ruin their lives. This was her life,; Legatus used her superior wealth to engage in unfair fights in the name of Raniere, justice and ethics. Painting by MK10ART.

MK10ART the Bronfman sisters with the help of Keith Raniere sought to use their wealth to create a more noble civilization. Then Allison Mack ruined everything.

Legatus did not act alone in destroying people. Her more pleasant sister Sara, always fooling people with a smile, also joined in and funded brutal attacks on innocent people. Painting by MK10ART.





All he ever wanted was to live comfortably and brand his slaves and look at what the government did to him.

Although Clare Bronfman [r] might not have been present at the branding table, there can be little doubt she thrilled at the idea of pain the slaves felt when the white hot cauterizing pen descended on their pubis to spell out her beloved master’s initials.

Viva Executive Success!



