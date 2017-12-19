Statements by Clare Bronfman and Edgar Boone on Raniere almost seem to have been written by same person

In the last week, Clare Bronfman and Edgar Boone have both come out with public statements supporting Keith Raniere. Let us compare the two statements to see if there are similarities in content and style.

For my part, I noticed that the cadence of the two writers seems remarkably similar. They are almost interchangeable as if they were written by the same person.

Listen to the narrative voice and see if you can spot any difference between the phrasing of Clare Bronfman and Edgar Boone.

Clare Bronfman is the financial strength behind Keith Raniere.

Clare Bronfman writes just like Edgar Boone who just happens to write exactly like Keith Raniere.

Edgar Boone writing his letter-of-support for Clare

Edgar Boone couldn’t have written a better statement even if all he did is write down Keith’s own words.

Clare: The past few months have been deeply painful for me,

Edgar: The last few months have been extremely painful and sad

Clare: as I have seen my friends, associates, and the organization I care for come under fire.

Edgar: as I have watched a few individuals and the media pursue a defamation campaign against one of the most humanitarian people I have ever known (Keith Raniere), and against the organization we have helped build for many years (NXIVM).

Clare: Some have asked me why I remain a member and why I still support NXIVM and Keith Raniere. The answer is simple: I’ve seen so much good come from both our programs and from Keith himself. It would be a tragedy to lose the innovative and transformational ideas and tools that continue to improve the lives of so many.

Edgar: It is sad for me to see people, who I previously considered friends, use and manipulate the media to distribute a made-up horror story about Keith, our company and many in the company who work every day to assist people in improving their lives.

Clare: There have been many defamatory accusations made and I have taken them seriously. Determining the truth is extremely important to me, and I can say firmly that neither NXIVM nor Keith have abused or coerced anyone.

Edgar: This made-up horror story has all the popular dramatic elements to make it enticing and easily believed by those who don’t really know Keith and our organization.

Clare: I retired from a very successful career as a professional show-jumper because I wanted to do something more meaningful with my life. NXIVM is that. As I said, the programs help. I am happy, healthy and financially more successful than I have ever been. I frequently hear and witness stories of individuals improving relationships with loved ones, achieving business goals they never imagined, and overcoming some of the most debilitating conditions, amongst other things.

Edgar: I have personally worked with Keith for over sixteen years and have seen him act honorably in the face of dishonor. I’ve witnessed him being compassionate with those being destructive to him. I’ve seen him being ethical even if that meant a great financial loss. And I’ve seen him uphold justice and the justice system while others try to abuse it for their own benefit.

Clare: My experience with Keith is no different. I have witnessed his kindness even in the hardest of times, I have seen world leaders, business leaders, doctors and others seek his counsel on some of the hardest topics and I am inspired by the humility and compassion with which he approaches them all. I know him to be a man dedicated to the betterment of the lives of others, and most importantly for me, he is a dear friend who has and continues to help me through the difficult decisions and painful moments in my life, including my father’s illness and eventual death.

Edgar: I have also witnessed thousands of people benefiting from NXIVM’s programs, resulting in them living fuller, more meaningful lives. I have seen many become healthier, stronger, more financially successful and most of all, more joyful using the tools Keith has created.

Clare: Lastly, while I am not and never have been a member of the sorority, I was reassured to hear from one of the leading forensic psychiatrists in the country, and additionally ex-law enforcement investigators of over thirty years, conclude that the sorority has not coerced nor abused anyone. In fact, the sorority has truly benefited the lives of its members, and does so freely. I find no fault in a group of women (or men for that matter) freely taking a vow of loyalty and friendship with one another to feel safe while pushing back against the fears that have stifled their personal and professional growth. It’s not for any of us to judge how they, or anyone else, choose to advance their lives and values.

Edgar: I see all these results as expressions of love, goodness, and kindness, which are often difficult to find in this world. Supporting a goal of more love and kindness in the world is why I stand up for those who uphold these principles that make humanity nobler. This is why I support Keith and the work we do together. If you are interested in joining in the support of Keith and NXIVM please send me a direct message. With all my love,

The two notes sound so similar, I wonder if the world smartest man might have written them both.

Let’s boil it down further to compare phrases and meanings:

Clare: I have seen my friends, associates, and the organization I care for come under fire.

Edgar: I have watched … the media pursue a defamation campaign … against the organization.

Clare: I’ve seen so much good come from both our programs and from Keith himself.

Edgar: [I] witnessed thousands of people benefiting from NXIVM’s programs.

Clare: It would be a tragedy to lose the … tools that continue to improve the lives of so many.

Edgar: It is sad … to see … the media … distribute a made-up horror story about Keith… who work[s] every day to assist people in improving their lives.

Clare: : There have been many defamatory accusations made and I have taken them seriously.

Edgar: This made-up horror story has all the popular dramatic elements to make it enticing.

Clare: I wanted to do something more meaningful with my life.

Edgar: NXIVM’s programs result [in] fuller, more meaningful lives.

Clare: As I said, the programs help.

Edgar: I have … seen him act honorably in the face of dishonor.

Clare: I have witnessed his kindness even in the hardest of times.

Edgar: I’ve witnessed him being compassionate with those being destructive to him.

Clare: I am inspired by the humility and compassion with which he approaches them all.

Edgar: I’ve seen him being ethical even if that meant a great financial loss.

Clare: I know him to be a man dedicated to the betterment of the lives of others,

Edgar: I’ve seen him uphold justice and the justice system while others try to abuse it for their own benefit.

Clare: I am happy, healthy and financially more successful than I have ever been.

Edgar: I have seen many become healthier, stronger, more financially successful… using the tools Keith has created.

Keith Raniere seems to have ghost written two very nice letters for Clare Bronfman and Edgar Boone on the topic he loves to write about most: himself.