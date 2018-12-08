The middle aged man who allegedly stalked Allison Mack outside her home had his charges dismissed on Friday.

A judge dismissed the restraining order that Mack was initially granted against her alleged male stalker, Thomas Sekera, on Friday – RadarOnline.com has reported.

Mack accused Sekera, 53, of stalking her outside her parents’ California home where she lives subject to home detention as a condition of her $5 million bail.

Mack alleged that Sekera would wait around the outside of the property, peek in windows and even once came to the door to offer his services to help her in her criminal defense.

It is not known whether he offered himself up to be branded.

Mack’s request for a temporary restraining order was granted on November 20th. But that was done on an ex parte basis – meaning that Sekera was not there to defend himself against Mack’s allegations.

On Friday, the court dismissed Mack’s claim without prejudice. She can seek another restraining order if she alleges Sekera comes around again.

In seeking not to press charges, Mack will avoid local court appearances in California. She appeared in Brooklyn on Thursday on her own sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

Mack faces decades in prison if she is convicted on all counts.

For the benefit of curious readers, Frank Report has positively confirmed that Shadow State 1958, a contributor to this website, is not Thomas Sekera.

In dismissing the restraining order against Sekera, it is likely the judge made it clear to him that he cannot visit Mack at her home unless he’s invited there by Mack.

And unless Sekera has enough money in the bank to sign up for at least one 16-day NXIVM/ESP intensive training course – or he has a skinny 15-year old daughter with long hair that he wouldn’t mind handing over to Mack and her Vanguard – that’s probably not going to happen.



