Cause for alarm or business as usual: Keith, Clare, ESP members furtively plan for the new year

Sources say things are moving fast.





Certain ESP members have been ordered back to New York State.





Officially, there is to be a ‘Commitment Weekend’ at SOP in New York City, Friday, January 5, 2018. There is also a rumor of a Special Meeting, or New Years’ Party which may entail a surprise ‘request’ for members after they arrive.





It is not known whether Dr. Danielle Roberts has been advised by her NYC attorneys at Abrams and Fensterman to do no more branding of women on their groins, but at least one insider speculated that Keith may demand a renewed ‘commitment’ from women in early January.





With the noose of law enforcement possibly tightening on Vanguard, after decades of unrelenting crime, some – and perhaps these are alarmists – have conjured up a Jonestown style mass suicide scenario.





For the record: There is no hard evidence of this, or any evidence that Keith Raniere will return from his haven in Monterrey. But one source who knows Raniere intimately said, “If Keith is genuinely ‘freaked’ he could try to arrange, but less likely participate in, a mass suicide.”





“Keith is too craven to commit suicide himself,” said one source. “But he might be willing to ask his followers or better yet trick them into it. He might also fake his own death as he leads them to higher levels [i.e. suicide] via skype.”





Others say that scenario is wild, not remotely likely, conspiratorial, foolish and should not be published on Frank Report.





Twenty years of torturing women might be leading to a reversal of fortune for the Vanguard.





In the rare event that it could become a reality, I decided to mention it with the firm warning that there is NO EVIDENCE OF A PLAN FOR MASS SUICIDE.





But when even eminent authorities like Rick Ross mention it as a possibility, it should not go unstated.





As another source told Frank Report: “I think Keith needs to change the narrative. Someone dying – even his own faked death – or someone committing suicide might be the necessary distraction. He teaches distraction techniques.”





One thing for sure, during this holiday season – and this is a message directed at parents and family members and friends of those ensnared inside the cult of Keith Raniere – no one in ESP is safe and no one should expect a normal response from a man who is not used to being hunted but rather has spent decades hunting enemies, mostly women who scorned him.





At this critical time, Keith Raniere appears to be keeping his remaining followers busy focused on their ‘issues’. Some have been called to New York. All have been given assignements – although several have been shunned and their names might surprise you if I was at liberty to name them.





“He has devised multiple outs, and he is 10 steps ahead of the game,” said a source who was in regular contact with Raniere until recently. Among the options he has include: disappearing, plastic surgery, using Bitcoin and other hidden money to bribe his way to escape and a new identity.





Karen Unterreiner has been named as the only follower, other than Keith, who is fully aware of the road map to Keith’s secreted money. He has taken to using burner phones to communicate with her and calling from others’ houses.





We only know this: Something is up. People have been summoned. Nancy Salzman’s health condition remains closely guarded. Raniere remains in Mexico and sources claim he is NOT coming back in January, except possibly in shackles.





Meantime, according to an inside source, Clare Bronfman, Lauren Salzman and others are spreading false ‘data’ about the numbers of remaining followers and are exaggerating wildly the numbers of dedicated people in Mexico and in the USA.





If this seems a bit mean to make sport of Clare Bronfman, just consider that while she was out water skiing, having the time of her life, she had just gotten Frank Parlato indicted by her perjury. And that's not sporting at all. She's fair game.

Self centered, cruel, and myopic, Clare Bronfman is now on a ride she cannot entirely control. Even her inherited wealth cannot get her free, not entirely. If she holds on, she is in trouble and if she lets go – she falls in the water. Which is safer — the answer is clear_ she will have to let go – the only question is when?





In addition, Clare Bronfman reportedly confided to more than one source that her attorneys advised her to engage a top criminal defense attorney versed in federal criminal practice with experience in both the NYC Manhattan [NY Southern], and Brooklyn [NY Eastern] and ‘Main Justice’ [DC headquarters of DOJ.] The end objective: to seek a plea deal ahead of the pack.





Mariana and Keith Alan Raniere in Mexico in late 2017.

Is Keith Raniere 10 steps ahead of the game, or is he really 10 steps behind the most common man who knows crime does not pay; honestly pays and deceit always brings ruination to the person or the empire?





Ironically, Raniere may call upon followers to make a lasting, more significant commitment, as Clare may make a secret commitment to save herself 20 years in the federal penitentiary for women, skating by with a period of institutionalization, payment of a significant penalty, and a possible old age in quiet retirement.





And this my friends is Executive Success precisely as Vanguard planned it.









In an upcoming post , I will examine Raniere’s latest fleecing of Bronfman wealth to the tune of more than $20 million and where he hid the money.



