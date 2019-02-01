Carlos Salinas reportedly offering $20 million to assassinate Mexican president

There is big news breaking across Mexico on social media and in the Mexican media today.





A known personality, “Comandante Cobra”, is reporting that the former President of Mexico, Carlos Salinas de Gortari, has offered Mexican cartels a $20 million bounty for the murder of the current President of Mexico, Manuel López Obrador (known to the Mexican people by his initials, AMLO).





Comandante Cobra is a well-known figure in the Mexican press and on social media in Mexico, who claims to be a “human rights activist.” His real name is Iván M. Riebeling. He often appears in viral videos in Mexico commenting on topics of national interest.





In the video, “Comandante Cobra” says he is not afraid of Carlos Salinas.





Comandante Cobra says he filed a report with authorities in Mexico City that members of one of Mexico’s most important cartels approached him with the offer, a few days ago.





Comandante Cobra calls Salinas “an ex-President with a lot of experience murdering presidential candidates”, referring to the world-famous murder cases of Luis Donaldo Colosio and José Francisco Ruiz Massieu, who many Mexicans suspect were assassinated on orders of Salinas.





The Comandante Cobra news is currently circulating on social media in Mexico and on websites of several of Mexico’s top news publications.





Here are a few links:

“Comandante Cobra” Video on Twitter: https://twitter.com/i/status/1090395892950155264





http://ndsnoticias.com/carlos-salinas-ofrecio-20-millones-de-dolares-por-matar-a-amlo-comandante-cobra/





https://vanguardia.com.mx/articulo/carlos-salinas-ofrece-20-mdd-por-cabeza-de-amlo-aseguran-en-video-que-circula-en-redes





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H_WysLqqD94





According to reports, – on the same day – perhaps to save his own life – President López Obrador announced he has plans to put an “end to the war on drugs” in Mexico. According to AMLO, the Mexican Government will no longer pursue cartel bosses.





Links:

https://www.breitbart.com/border/2019/01/31/mexican-president-amlo-no-more-war-on-drugs/





http://time.com/5517391/mexico-president-ends-drug-war/





YouTube video Comandante Cobra al descubierto! 20 Millines de Dolares por AMLO







