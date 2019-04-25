Can Raniere survive prison if convicted as a sex offender?; He needs to be assigned to SOMP prison for his own safety

Sex offenders do not fare well in prison.

Christian Maire

Christian Maire, 40, who created an online child exploitation ring, was stabbed to death by fellow inmates at Milan [Michigan] federal prison 30 days after he arrived to serve out his 40-year sentence.

Maire, of Binghamton, NY, was the co-founder of a computer graphics company. He and other members of his sex ring were sentenced to decades in federal prison.

Members of the sex ring posed as teenage boys on social media websites to lure preteen and teenage girls to a private online chatroom, where more than 100 victims were manipulated into stripping, masturbating and performing other sex acts.

Maire handpicked members of the ring, known as the “Bored Group,” who shared computer skills and a sexual interest in girls ranging from infants to teens.

During sentencing, Maire and other members of the sex ring were confronted by victims. Maire sobbed during sentencing, and told the judge, “I’ve shattered so many lives. I never thought I could sink this low. I apologize to all of my victims. I took advantage of your youth and trust and put my own selfishness above your dignity.”

At least five other members of the sex ring are incarcerated at Milan.

Larry Nassar

In May 2018, Larry Nassar, a former sports doctor at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics who was convicted of sexually assaulting girls during medical treatment, was assaulted by fellow inmates at a high-security federal prison in Arizona. He was transferred to a prison in Florida.

Agustin Duran

Agustin Duran, 66, a convicted child molester in California, was beaten to death by a fellow inmate five days after his arrival at Wasco State Prison. Duran was sentenced to 55 years to life for lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old.

Inmate, Andres Donicio Ayon, 19, beat Duran to death with his fists.

Clinton Don Simpson

Clinton Don Simpson, 76, a kiddie-train operator was killed when his cellmate bashed his head against the cell floor some 73 times. Simpson was confined to a wheelchair and was facing charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, and indecency by fondling.

Alan Ager

Then there was Alan Ager, 63, a convicted child molester, who died when his cellmate tied a cloth noose around his neck and stuffed him under a mattress. Ager’s cellie was Clyde Leroy Beaver, a convicted murderer who spent four decades in prison. Beaver pleaded guilty to murder in Ager’s slaying and got another life sentence that is, in fact, essentially meaningless.

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Keith Alan Raniere

Yes, prison is tough for sex offenders, especially if their offenses include possessing, distributing, or producing child pornography, or soliciting minors for sexual activity.

So, what is Keith Raniere going to do when he is convicted of these crimes?

Here is a website he should study to get information:

https://www.prisonerresource.com/prison-survival-guide/special-tactics/how-sex-offenders-survive/

Here are excerpts, which I have rewritten for Keith’s benefit:

The Federal Bureau of Prisons has an inmate population of 215,383 — 11,699 of whom are incarcerated for sex offenses (most often possession, receipt, or production of child pornography). This amounts to 6.1% of the prison population.

There are 162 federal institutions. Most of these are general prisons which house inmates convicted of all kinds of federal crimes.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons has 10 prisons which specifically house sex offenders. These are called Sex Offender Management Program (SOMP) institutions.

[No, not SOP, Keith, SOMP]

This is where you need to get assigned.

Not everyone assigned to a SOMP prison is a sex offender – but the higher concentration of sex offenders helps to keep them safer than they would be in a regular prison.

According to the BOP, “This higher concentration of sex offenders within a [SOMP] institution helps offenders feel more comfortable acknowledging their concerns and seeking treatment.”

But that is not why you want to get assigned there. At a SOMP prison, you are less likely to be assaulted and killed.

At high and medium security federal prisons, you will be harassed, attacked, and brutalized. This is part of the institutional culture. If it is not actively supported by prison administration, it is accepted as inevitable. In other words, the warden and the guards know you are going to get beaten and maybe killed and there is little or nothing they can or will do about it.

You can’t fight human nature. Prisoners despise child sex offenders.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons, therefore, created the Sex Offender Management Program (SOMP) as a solution. By housing sex offenders in specific prisons, officials believe they can monitor people like you more effectively.

And you will be safer.

SOMP PRISON

At SOMP facilities, there are many like you (upwards of 40% of the total population), the yards are easy and the stigma is reduced. You will be with your own kind. And less likely to be beaten for being a sex offender.

You may be beaten for your arrogance and narcissism. But that is another matter.

It is unlikely, based on your charges and the length of time you will likely serve, that you will be assigned to a low-security federal prison. There, also you would be safe.

Due to the higher percentage of sex offenders at SOMP prisons, they tend to be easier prisons, where sex offenders like you can survive.

Try for that Keith, try to get into an SOMP prison.

LOW SECURITY UNLIKELY

Those in low security are planning to go home and don’t want to risk their release when it comes time for halfway house decisions to be made; so ,they will not likely beat or kill you.

But you are not going to get into a low security prison so forget about it.

Medium Security

If you are unlucky enough to be housed at a non-SOMP facility, such as a medium and high-security prison, despite your judo skills, you may be assaulted by other prisoners.

At a medium security federal prison, you might be able to walk the yard and only be shunned, but it can be a risky gamble.

High Security

At a high-security prison, which is where you will most likely go, you will have problems. It would be best to “check in” (go into protective custody) at once and try to transfer to a SOMP prison.

If you do not voluntarily check in to solitary confinement, you will likely be “beat off” a yard. This is where a group of your fellow prisoners will knock you to the ground (often in the chow hall or in front of the lieutenant’s office), and stomp on you right in front of prison guards. When this happens, the guards will know it’s time for you to be placed in the hole for your own protection (Protective Custody) and then, hopefully, transferred to one of the 10 prisons designed to specifically house sex offenders like you [SOMP prisons].

Be tougher than them

Another approach is, when others confront you, just be tougher than them.

Tell them you are an East Coast Judo Champion and, when asked about being a child perv, say, “What’s it to you, bub?” or “You got some kind of problem with that?”

In your case, this approach may result in you being beaten and killed.

Insane asylum

Your chances of being civilly committed [to an insane asylum] as a sex offender is another possibility. The government needs to prove you have a mental defect that would make reoffending likely for you. You might try to help them come to that conclusion.

Here’s how: You can apply for the Sex Offender Treatment Program. While it can be an opportunity to receive the kind of help you desperately need, there is the chance that participating in such a program can get you committed. The Federal Bureau of Prisons does have a history of using these groups to collect admissions needed to civilly commit offenders. This is documented in the Butner Study.

While there’s no guarantee, the best chance to be committed is to admit to more victims and discuss a mental inability to control yourself or to stop yourself from reoffending.

***

For years, Keith, life was easy. You were a sex offender and with your Bronfman millions, you were able to abuse women and girls with ease and impunity.

You probably should have stopped your escalating needs before you started branding them. That wasn’t too smart.

In any event, Keith, from here on in, life will not be easy as a convicted sex offender.

Your history is what it is. There’s no way to hide from it. You’re famous now.

Live with it.

Viva Executive Success!