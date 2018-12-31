Burke and Sandweg – two high-profile Obama lawyers – represent Nxivm in suspicious visa dealings

By Stated For the Record

Let’s be clear about this:

A former United States Attorney, Dennis K. Burke, who resigned in a weapons trafficking scandal involving Mexican cartels, is now working for a Mexican political family frequently accused in the media of weapons trafficking with cartels. Burke is also implicated by the government in a visa fraud scheme, together with his law partner, John Sandweg Esq. Sandweg was formerly a senior executive and Acting General Counsel for the government agencies in charge of foreign visas and immigration crimes at the Department of Homeland Security and ICE.

He is accused of attempting to invoke his old job title as a part of that visa fraud scheme – all done with the apparent intent to get sham visas for Mexican nationals who are members of a Sex Cult accused of federal immigration crimes, and one of the beneficiaries of the scheme was the Vanguard’s baby mama.

Holy heck, you can’t make this stuff up.

You couldn’t write this script if you tried.

In the Nxivm case, real life is stranger than fiction.

So why isn’t this front page news across the USA?

Burke made national news when he resigned in Obama’s Fast and Furious scandal. For these new alleged deeds, he’ll probably be facing more than the oversight hearings he refused to attend in 2013.

The new allegations against Burke by the government are in the government’s memorandum of law, dated December 28, 2018, on page 5.

I quote (Although the prosecution only refers to her as “M.F.”, its description of her leaves little doubt that the woman in question is Marianna Fernandez):

” A January 2, 2016 letter submitted on behalf of M.F. by Dennis Burke, another attorney with Frontier Solutions, represented that M.F. ‘has no intent to remain unlawfully in the United States’ and that she continues to live in St. Luis Potosi, Mexico where she ‘enjoys a large network of family and friends, including her mother and sister who live nearby.’….

“In fact, the government’s investigation has revealed that M.F. had been living in the Albany, New York area for nearly a decade as part of the Nxivm community and as an intimate partner of Raniere.”

On Page 1, the government’s memorandum suggests that all of the named parties are subject to the government’s ongoing investigation.

On Page 24, the memorandum calls Burke and John Sandweg’s actions a “scheme to circumvent the immigration laws”. There’s much more in the memorandum worthy of reporting.

If nothing else, it’s a public document that names high-profile Obama administration officials – Dennis Burke and John Sandweg Esq. – as Clare Bronfman’s lawyers and as Nxivm representatives.

That in and of itself is jaw-dropping, given Burke’s history with the Fast and Furious ATF gun-walking scandal, and his alleged proximity to Emiliano Salinas of Mexico in this matter.

Now I think I know the reason why AUSA Kevin Trowel (known for prosecuting corrupt public officials) recently joined the government’s team of prosecutors. Burke and Sandweg would be significant take-downs for the Public Integrity Section at the DOJ.

Justice may be planning to make an example out of these blatantly corrupt lawyers!

Former US Attorney Dennis Burke, - Does he post on this site anonymously?

AAccording to the government, Dennis Burke aided and abetted NXIVM with visa fraud. Burke was previously disciplined by the Arizona and Washington, D.C. Bar Associations for misconduct. It made national news when Burke resigned during the Obama-era Fast and Furious scandal where weapons were trafficked to drug cartels in Mexico. There are reports on Frank Report of Burke allegedly intimidating or coercing NXIVM witnesses.