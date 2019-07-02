Bronfman, Salzman & Russell Sentencing Postponed Indefinitely

Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis, who presided over the case of the US v. Keith Raniere and his five co-defendants, made a startling move today. He postponed indefinitely the sentencing of three co-defendants who pleaded guilty prior to the recent trial of Raniere.

Here is his order:

ORDER: The sentencing hearings for Nancy Salzman, Clare Bronfman, and Kathy Russell, which were scheduled for July 10, July 25, and July 31, respectively, are adjourned sine die. Ordered by Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis on 7/1/2019.

An adjournment “sine die” means “without assigning a day for a further meeting or hearing.”

What this delay means is anybody’s guess. My guess is that there are more charges coming for two – if not all three – of the defendants.

Nancy is likely. Clare is a near certitude. Kathy, I would rate 50-50.

And if they are going to be indicted again, and will likely make plea deals again, it makes more sense to postpone sentencing them for now and do one final sentencing when all the charges are settled.

Lauren Salzman and Allison Mack are still scheduled to be sentenced on September 11th. And Raniere is to be sentenced on September 25th.

Nancy Salzman presently faces [under sentencing guidelines] 2-4 years.

Kathy Russell six months to 18 months.

Clare Bronfman 21-27 months.

Allison Mack 3-5 years.

Lauren Salzman 3-5 years.

Raniere minimum 15 and more likely life in prison.

There could be other reasons why the judge postponed sentencing but one thing is clear. The FBI, Homeland Security, and the IRS continue to investigate the massive crime syndicate known as Nxivm.

They are not done.

Judge Garaufis knows it.

Why bother to sentence them twice. They are not going anywhere.

Bronfman, Nancy Salzman and Russell, like Lauren and Allison, are subject to home arrest and wear ankle monitors. Raniere is at the Metropolitan Detention Center. He has been in federal custody since March 26, 2018. He was convicted on June 19, a date known to those who escaped his evil clutches as Vangone Day.

These are dark times for Nxivm. But that’s what comes of following a Vanguard.