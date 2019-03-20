Bronfman’s Curcio Hearing: Animated heiress’ angry stare at Penza causes Geragos to tell her ‘chill out’

Clare Bronfman confirms she is comfortable with Mark Geragos being her attorney despite his daughter, Teny Geragos, representing her Vanguard – and co-defendant, Keith Alan Raniere.





By Village Diane





Here are some of my thoughts and observations on today’s hearing.





The hearing started late, 4:30 instead of 4:00 PM because a previous case ran late.





The first thing you notice about Clare is how thin she is. Although she was wearing loose clothing, you could see how stick-thin her arms are, and how tiny her shoulders. Her shoulder blades protrude in the back, and sharply when she crosses her arms in front. It certainly looks as if she is still on the NXIVM diet.





Before the hearing, Clare was smiling and laughing with Mark Geragos and the outside lawyer brought in to help Clare with the Curcio case, I believe her name is Donna Newman. As the time to start the hearing grew nearer, Clare seemed to become more preoccupied, and her smiles seemed forced. The lawyers were in good spirits. Geragos kept up a steady banter. He is quite the raconteur.





Some people say they see an aura of evil around Clare, but I don’t see it. The most significant thing about her is how insignificant she looks. You would not notice her in a crowd. Small framed, glasses; unmemorable features. You should pardon the stereotype: she looks like everybody’s high school Latin teacher. Only thinner, much thinner.





Judge Garaufis proceeded to thoroughly explain the conflict of interest issues. He asked Clare how she had found Garagos. Clare said she found him by researching online. The judge joked that it was like online dating.





He asked Clare if someone had personally recommended Garagos to her. I think Clare said no, but I can’t be sure as I found it hard to hear her at times.





There was a discussion about the trust used to pay for Raniere’s lawyers, and whether certain expenses are paid together or separately. Clare said separately.





Garaufis explained the possibility of Geragos hypothetically mentioning something to his daughter over dinner, that might negatively affect Clare. Garaufis also explained what conflicts might arise when the trust fund paying Raniere’s lawyers runs out.





Judge Garaufis said this was the 7th Curcio hearing on this case. There were not many spectators today and no photographers that I could see.





I know this account is light on the legal stuff, sorry. Here is a fun account of the hearing, with some observations I missed:





https://nypost.com/2019/03/19/seagram-heiress-gave-prosecutors-the-death-stare-during-nxivm-trial/

” … Clare Bronfman starred daggers at prosecutors when she appeared in Brooklyn federal court …Tuesday — seething so much that her own lawyer had to tell her to chill out.

“’Stop looking,’ attorney Mark Geragos instructed Bronfman as two female prosecutors strolled in.

“The wealthy scion typically appears expressionless in court, but was unusually lively Tuesday — until the government lawyers walked in and she suddenly tensed up. It wasn’t clear why she was so perturbed.

“Bronfman … came to court in a grey sweater, navy blue pants and an Apple watch around her left wrist…

“Bronfman … confirmed that once the money set aside in a trust for their legal bills runs out, her co-defendants will have to pay their own way…

“Tuesday’s hearing was the last of seven Curcio hearings for all of the defendants in the Nxivm case, and the judge ended the day by patting himself on the back for making it through.

“’That’s a record for one case,’ he said.”

Teny Geragos

Teny Geragos represents Keith Raniere. She says that her first duty will be to her client, Keith Raniere, despite the fact that her father, Mark Geragos, represents co-defendant Clare Bronfman, [who incidentally is paying both father and daughter for their legal services.]

Mark Geragos

Mark Geragos was in court today and had to advise Clare to stop staring at the prosecutors.