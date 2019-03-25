Breaking News: Magistrate Scanlon denies suppression of evidence for Raniere and Bronfman

Breaking News: Magistrate Judge Vera M. Scanlon has recommended that all of the contested evidence be deemed admissible. Her “Report & Recommendations” was filed under seal last week.

Her reasons for denial are under seal, but we know the decision – she denied their motions to suppress certain evidence the DOJ plans to use against them.

Damning evidence.

It seem now more likely than ever that all the defendants – including The Vanguard himself – may end up taking plea deals.

And there will be no trial.

The defense can appeal the magistrate’s decision, with Judge Garaufis. As a general rule, district judges rarely overrule the report and recommendation of the magistrate judge.

Therefore, if all the evidence can be placed in front of the jury, there is – as Nancy Salzman’s attorneys so wisely said at her guilty plea – no viable defense.

The evidence will include the horribly damning evidence of graphic nude pictures of the 15-year-old girl [who was Nancy Salzman’s housekeeper at the time] and much more – that Keith Raniere’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo, and Clare Bronfman’s attorney, Mark Geragos, have tried so hard to suppress.

This is the death knell for the case.

Here is the docket text from two orders that were issued by Judge Scanlon last week:

Docket Text: REPORT AND RECOMMENDATIONS as to Keith Raniere re [269] MOTION to Suppress. The Court respectfully recommends that Defendant Raniere’s Motion to Suppress be denied. Written objections to this report and recommendation must be filed with the Clerk of Court within seven (7) days after service of the report and recommendation, and in accordance with the Individual Rules of the District Judge. By 3/27/2019, counsel are to submit a joint proposal as to those portions that they believe should be redacted and remain sealed so that the Court may consider the proposed redactions and file the report and recommendation publicly with appropriate redactions if necessary. Ordered by Magistrate Judge Vera M. Scanlon on 3/20/2019. (McCuiston, Hannah)

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Docket Text: REPORT AND RECOMMENDATIONS as to Clare Bronfman re [271] MOTION to Suppress. The Court respectfully recommends that Defendant Bronfman’s Motion to Suppress be denied. Written objections to this report and recommendation must be filed with the Clerk of Court within seven (7) days after service of the report and recommendation, and in accordance with the Individual Rules of the District Judge. By 3/20/2019, counsel are to submit a joint proposal as to those portions that they believe should be redacted and remain sealed so that the Court may consider the proposed redactions and file the report and recommendation publicly with appropriate redactions if necessary. Ordered by Magistrate Judge Vera M. Scanlon on 3/14/2019. (McCuiston, Hannah) (Main Document 425 replaced on 3/15/2019) (McCuiston, Hannah). Modified on 3/15/2019 to amend typographical errors on pages 26, 43 and 52. (McCuiston, Hannah).

Motivation to take a plea is getting greater and greater for all the defendants.

MK10ART painting of Nancy Salzman testifying against Nxivm

MK10ART’s fantastic painting of Nancy alone taking a plea deal and testifying against the codefendants.

MK10ART

Mk10ART’s painting of Allison and Lauren moving away from the defendants Raniere and Bronfman and testifying against them at trial.