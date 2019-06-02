Breaking News: Kathy Russell May Not Have Used Apartment With Kinky Messages on Refrigerator

While Kathy Russell is still in the running for Nxivm Super Freak #1, information obtained by Frank Report today suggests she may not have been the one who put the creepy, sex-loaded magnet messages on the refrigerator of the apartment she leased under a fictitious name.

Kathy Russell

While Kathy Russell may have been an eager participant in threesomes with Keith Raniere and other women, she may not have filled a refrigerator with alphabet magnets spelling out dirty messages.

Frank Report learned that Russell claims she never used the apartment in Clifton Park and did not know who its occupants were. In other words, she was a fall girl for Keith Raniere, who used it to house a DOS slave who was illegally in the USA.

On May 31, during the trial of Raniere, the owner of the building, Sheila Jelonek, was called to the witness stand. Jelonek testified that Kathy rented the apartment under a fake name – “Kathleen O’Sullivan” – and paid some $11,000 in cash in advance – yearly [Kathy met Jelonek at Starbucks annually – and gave her a paper bag with the cash in it]. Kathy told Jelonek she was a rich widow.

Jelonek further testified that she did not find Kathy in the apartment [not that she visited it often] but did find Daniella Padilla there [Padilla is the DOS first-line slave who bought the cage, paddles and other sex toys online for DOS]. Padilla, who is native of Mexico, said she was housesitting for Kathy [O’Sullivan].

Keith Raniere walking DOS slaves - Dani Padilla

A tubby Keith Raniere takes a stroll with DOS slave Dani Padilla, a woman who likely was on low calorie, garlic-free diet.

After renting the apartment to “Kathleen O’Sullivan” for several years, Jelonek had difficulty in contacting her in mid-2018. So, she went to inspect the apartment and took a video camera with her to film its condition.





Sarah Edmondson, Allison Mack and Dani Padilla.

DOS members Sarah Edmondson [defected], Allison Mack [convicted] and Dani Padilla. Allison and Dani were first-line DOS slaves.

The video, which was shown to jurors, showed the apartment had black drapes and blinds, a tripod for a camera next to a bed. On a bulletin board was a pinned up picture of Raniere. On the refrigerator was a display of alphabet magnets spelling out a series of crude and juvenile messages such as “Slap my heinie,” “Hard on,” “I Suck Big Hard Dick,” “Jzm” and “Tight Pussy.”





It was not immediately clear why Jelonek was called to testify.

The Vanguard

The Vanguard Pinup found in the apartment rented by Kathy Russell under an assumed name.

But Frank Report has learned that her testimony sets the foundation for what we believe will be evidence introduced later that Russell was ordered to lease the property by Raniere – and that it was used to house the DOS slave who was not legally in the United States.

It appears Kathy was used as a shill to rent the apartment for Raniere and that she did not know about the use of it or even who used it. Kathy did not live in the apartment. Kathy further claims she did not even know about DOS for she was never asked to join it.

Frank Report also learned the prosecution has text messages between the DOS slave who was illegally in the US and was living in the apartment and Raniere which show he knew where she was living and was aware of her illegal status.

In short, evidence will likely show that Raniere knew all and arranged the entire matter to further his racketeering, sex trafficking and forced labor goals as he has done for years for sex, power, vengeance, and money.

These magnets were found on the refrigerator of Camila's secret apartment in Knox Woods.

It looks like it wasn’t Kathy, after all, who put these spicy messages on the refrigerator of an apartment she leased in a phony name.