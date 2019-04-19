BREAKING NEWS: CLARE BRONFMAN & KATHY RUSSELL TO PLEAD GUILTY TODAY

Frank Report has just learned that Clare Bronfman and Kathy Russell will both plead guilty today before U.S. District Court Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis.

Clare is scheduled to appear before Judge Garaufis at 4:00 PM – and Kathy at 5:00 PM.

At present, Clare is facing two charges: one count of Racketeering and one count of Racketeering Conspiracy. She is also named in five predicate acts:

– Conspiracy To Commit Identity Theft

– Identity Theft Regarding John Doe 2

– Money Laundering

– Visa Fraud

– Conspiracy To Commit Identity Theft

Will Kathy Russell gladly go to prison for Keith Raniere?

Kathy Russell is currently facing just one charge for Racketeering Conspiracy and is not named in any predicate acts.

Additional details will be reported as they become available.