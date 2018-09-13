Bouchey to appear on Megyn Kelley

Irony and indicative of the kind of success one can achieve from Executive Success Programs.





Barbara Bouchey, former girlfriend of Keith Alan Raniere AKA Vanguard, will appear on Megan Kelly Today – tomorrow at 9:)) AM. She appears live with Kelly and CBC host Josh Bloch.





Bloch hosted the six-part podcast on NXIVM “Escaping NXIVM”, which features Sarah Edmondson’s harrowing story of her involvement and ultimate extrication from the cult that brands and blackmails women.





Bouchey also escaped NXIVM in 2009 with eight other women, the group being later dubbed the NXIVM-9.





Her departure caused hardly a ripple and could have been a gradual exit except that Raniere had to try to punish her for leaving.





He tried every legal trick and wound up suing her repeatedly spending millions of heiresses Clare and Sara Bronfman’s money in an attempt to destroy and humiliate her. The lawsuits tended to work in reverse and through discovery, the media and public came to learn that Raniere had blown through more than $100 million of the Bronfman sisters’ money.





Many other secrets – including Raniere’s lascivious lifestyle – were also divulged. Because of Raniere’s incessant and relentless pursuit of Bouchey, he drove her into bankruptcy and ultimately did succeed in getting her indicted.





To do so, Clare Bronfman perjured herself to gain jurisdiction on a computer trespassing charge but the case was dropped when Clare was caught lying. Because of her enormous wealth, she was not charged with perjury as she should have been.





Before she left NXIVM, Bouchey was one of the highest ranking members holding the green sash and was one of its top recruiters. She organized Vanguard Week and instituted many of NXIVM’s features prior to her departure.





She has often referred to the NXIVM era when she was one of the top ranking people in it as kind of a “Camelot.”





Bouchey has steadfastly maintained that despite Raniere being a scoundrel (she was in his harem and much of the time, she says, she was completely unaware that he had other girlfriends) the NXIVM courses themselves were nevertheless very good





Tomorrow she will tell some of her story to Megan Kelly. Bouchey also appears in the CBC podcast “Escaping NXIVM.”





Ironically, she appears before millions on the same day that Keith Raniere along with Clare Bronfman, Nancy Salzman, Lauren Salzman, Allison Mack and [hopeless fall girl] Kathy Russell will, once again, appear before Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis for a status conference regarding their criminal case.





Bouchey will appear before millions and possibly be praised – and those who worked to destroy her are facing years in prison.





Viva Executive Success!





















