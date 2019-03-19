Bouchey: Disputes claim she is trying to take credit; praises other for helping to take down Nxivm

Editor’s note: A commenter using the name Jim Smith wrote the following about Barbara Bouchey.

“…I’ve followed this case for decades, read several court transcripts, news articles and watched media coverage. [Barbara] Bouchey’s story is forever changing and her story doesn’t match up with the facts. There will come a time when the truth will be exposed. Ms. Bouchey has helped to expose part of NXIVM but now is attempting to take credit for single-handedly taking down the entire cult.”

In response Bouchey has written:

By Barbara Bouchey

The Times Union has indicated they will make the panel video available, and you can judge for yourself how the panel discussion went. It’ll also prove that at the end of the panel, contrary to what Jim Smith says, that I said:

“I want to thank all those that helped to make this day happen, and that it took a ‘village’ to take down Keith. I first thanked Toni Natalie saying how she fought for many years, next Joe O’Hara who was a consultant never backing down to bring Keith down, then Sarah Edmondson and Mark Vicente in 2017 taking risks causing hundreds to leave, Frank Parlato’s blog for creating a platform for information, Catherine Oxenberg’s love of her daughter using her passion and influence to have media shine a light on this, Michael Grygiel for slaying the dragon NXIVM by successfully getting the lawsuit dismissed due to their fraud, and Chet Hardin who was there for his many stories with Metroland.”

At that point, Brendan Lyons wanted to conclude things, and I was unable to thank Susan Dones for her bravery in taking a stand successfully beating NXIVM as well, and then the NXIVM 9 who addressed and confronted Keith, then immediately resigning which resulted the first revolution out of NXIVM.