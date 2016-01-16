Bouchey affidavit #2: Describes Keeffe’s calls and emails re Raniere/Bronfman crimes

Here are more excerpts of the 2015 09 04 Bouchey Affidavit in her criminal computer trespass case….

AFFIDAVIT OF BARBARA J. BOUCHEY

….

On February 12, 2014, I received a call (which is audiotaped) from Kristin Keeffe, a long standing NXIVM member, and legal liaison who oversaw NXIVM and the Bronfman’s 13 litigations in 4 states with 7 prominent law firms for over ten years. She wanted to apologize to me for the egregious, wrongful legal attack NXIVM launched against me that she participated in, and begin to inform her about the lies, fabrications and wrongful actions taken against me. She further informed me that Inv. Kirsopp had just helped her leave NXIVM with her 7 year old son taking them to a domestic violence shelter as she was concerned for their well-being. Ms. Keeffe stated that three months earlier she had begun providing information to the authorities regarding what she deemed “massive criminal activities” committed by NXIVM Founder, Keith Rainere, NXIVM President, Nancy Salzman, and NXIVM Officer, Clare Bronfman. Ms. Keeffe stated that when the time came that she felt “safe” from any harm that Mr. Raniere could do to her that she would begin to reveal more specific information regarding what these criminal activities, and Mr. Raniere’s sexual and psychological abuse to upon many women.

On February 26, 2015, Ms. Keeffe copied me on an illuminating Email …. she had sent to NXIVM Albany attorneys, Steve Coffey and Pamela Nichols, and ten NXIVM members. Some highlights stated are:

a.) These members “knowingly participated, directly or indirectly, in criminal conduct of the most insane order.”

b.) “Keith (NXIVM Founder Raniere) orchestrated crimes at every level of NXIVM operations” and “horribly lied to and/or abused all of my friends.”

c.) Keith gave direction “to obtain financial records for leverage against every potential anti- NXIVM party. This included getting records for every Judge in every NXIVM related case. Cavanaugh, Falk, Sharpe, Treece, Macevoy, Littlefield, and the Judge in the O’Hara criminal case.”

d.) “Keith began planning his attacks on Bouchey etc. in 2009” and “Keith intended these women (Bouchey) serious, serious, emotional and physical harm.”

e.) Informed Ms. Nichols “of some of the goings on with Keith and NX before I left” and that she emailed Mr. Coffey and Ms. Nichols having “discussed three main areas of criminal liability.”

f.) Reminded the attorneys of their “mandatory disclosures in the various NXIVM litigations.”

g.) “Clare (Bronfman) and Nancy (Salzman) are like the secretary for Bernie Maddoff” and have “suspended all personal discrimination and judgement and defer to Keith on all things without question.”

h.) Tells the attorneys that “I have only told you a small fraction of what Keith has gotten them into”

i.) Ends by asking Ms. Nichols to “please talk some sense into them”

On March 24, 2015, Ms. Keeffe called me for three hours (which is audiotaped) stating that she finally felt safe, and wanted to begin giving explicit details of NXIVM’s criminal activities, information and an understanding of how they operated. Some highlights are:

a.) Mr. Raniere illegally hacked into my computer server, banking, Emails and phone records, along with other numerous people

c.) knowingly committed fraud in each of their litigations

d.) Mr. Rainere gave instructions to long-standing devoted computer programmers Steve Ose and Ben Myers (also used in this criminal case as their supposed independent forensic consultants) and his girlfriend Karen Unterreiner, to wipe their computer server clean and then rebuild it while also entering fabricated data

e.) Mr. Rainere had them tamper with evidence submitted during discovery

f.) Mr. Raniere committed fraud at every level, tax evasion, and money-laundering in all of many corporate entities and charities

g.) Ms. Keeffe provided me with third party providers that could easily be subpoenaed validating these facts such as: Email account names, fax numbers, dates, facts, banking information, people involved, charities fraud, corporate money laundering, abuses, and their illegal hacking into many people’s banking, computer, phone and Email accounts

It's kill or be killed with Keith Raniere: If you criticize this man, he will sue you. And sue you. And sue you. And maybe do more. But has he used the enormous wealth of the Bronfmans to hide his own crimes by silencing opponents? Are law enforcement unwilling or unable to find out? Stay tuned.

Keith Raniere at the time (2009) when Barbara Bouchey left him.