Bonus Pictures: Clare, Lauren, Allison and Kathy Russell leaving court

Thanks to our good friends at the Daily Mail – Frank Report readers have pictures to enjoy of four of the six defendants in the NXIVM case.

They are Clare Bronfman, Allison Mack, Lauren Salzman, and Kathy Russell — leaving court yesterday.

Vanguard and Prefect are both missing – Prefect because she is bed-ridden, recovering from recent surgery. Raniere, who appeared in court, is in federal custody and no pictures are permitted of the august leader of the group called NXIVM.

Here are the group of defendants leaving court. None of them left together or walked together even though it is perfectly acceptable for them to be together in the presence of their attorneys.

All of the attorneys were rather roundly scolded in court by the judge for what he says was a serious breach of good behavior in their attitude toward him at the last hearing:

Will this charming lady just stroll out of the courthouse following her acquittal – and immediately start suing everyone?

Dressed in fashionable baby blue pants, and a dullard grey shirt, Clare, weighing all of 90 pounds, walks with attorneys – the woman to the right of her is Kathleen Cassidy, at the rear is Susan Necheles. The two men are believed to be bodyguards, possibly former US Secret Service agents.

Clare with her new best friend, traveling companion, and attorney, Kathleen Cassidy.

All her money could not buy away her disgrace, pain, and degradation. She got what all who follow Keith Raniere get in due of course - pain and sorrow. For her, she both enabled the pain and sorrow of others, using her great wealth and for a time bought it off. But eventually, money availed nothing against the weight of her criminal misdeeds. Clare Bronfman was a fiend to her fellow human beings - using her enormous wealth to punish others as Raniere directed. It is not known if she is coming to terms with the horror she created. Be not impatient - she will have plenty of time to reflect on this over the coming years.

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Allison Mack leaving court with lawyers, William McGovern and Sean Buckley.

Allison Mack with her lawyers William F. McGovern [l] and Sean S. Buckley [r]. “Prior to her arrest on the instant charges, Ms. Mack had no criminal history,” Mack’s lawyers said in a letter in August, 2018. “While the instant charges have deprived her of pursuing her acting career, Ms. Mack nevertheless is interested in contributing to society." In April 2019, she pleaded guilty to two felonies -- racketeering and racketeering conspiracy. The most serious charge against her -- sex trafficking was dropped in exchange for her plea deal.

Allison Mack leaves the federal courthouse in Brooklyn following one of her appearances there with her attorneys. She faces charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

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Lauren Salzman leaving court with Arizona lawyer, Hector J. Diaz of Quarles & Brady, LLP.

Lauren Salzman leaving court with her attorney, Hector Diaz

Lauren Salzman leaves court with her Arizona attorney, Hector Diaz.

Lauren may never get an avatar baby.

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Kathy Russell leaving court with her lawyers, Justine Harris and Amanda Ravich.