Body Language video analyzes Ben Szemkus’ Stormy Daniels – NXIVM story – concludes he’s telling the truth





A reader writes:

Hello Sir, great admirer of your work. I commented a couple times on

threads, but I’m more of a reader, so I’ll keep this short.

You might find this video interesting, I’ve been watching videos on a YouTube channel that looks at body language and what it can say about whether the person is telling the truth or facts. It’s interesting as psychology.

The channel is “Body Language Ghost.”

I did a search on your site and nothing came up. It’s a few months old, but still relevant until the whole truth is known.

Body Language: Ben Szemkus on NXIVM Party with Stormy Daniels, Keith

Raniere & Allison Mack: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SDzBRwFd5LM&t=4s

Anyways, keep up the heroic work and have a Merry Christmas.

F.L.

The video narrator of Bombards Body Language concludes that Ben is telling the truth.

“All of this is his truth. he is not making this up. He is giving you his truth,” the narrator says.

Stormy Daniels was there and allegedly went into a room with Keith Raniere and Allison Mack.







