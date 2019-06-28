Bizarre Nxivm: Black Woman Fights to Be Called Slave of White Man, Keith Raniere

Then you have Michelle Hatchette. She is black and joined a master-slave group, called DOS, as a slave.

She is presently a slave to a white women, former actress Nicki Clyne, who leads DOS.

Michelle is also a “grand slave” to a white man, Keith Alan Raniere, who is now in federal lockup having been convicted of sex trafficking and racketeering. He faces life in prison when he is sentenced in September.

Evidently that is not enough for Michelle to want to be free.

Hatchette joined DOS, Raniere’s sex-slaver group, in 2016, initially as a slave to another white woman, actress, Allison Mack.

Mack left DOS by April 2019, most likely to try to shave off a few years of prison, by denouncing Raniere and her role in the sex slave cult.

But Hatchette remains faithful to her Grand Master Raniere, and switched female masters from Mack to Mack’s spouse, Nicki Clyne.

"Crossfire" -- Allison Mack as Chloe in SMALLVILLE, on The CW Network. Photo: /The CW ©2009 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Allison Mack starred on the TV show Smallville then quit in 2010 in order to devote herself fully to her master Keith Raniere.

Nicki Clyne had a regular role in the TV show Battlestar Gallactica. She quit the show in 2008 in order to devote her full time efforts to following her master Raniere.





IThe first line master in a circle around their master. The first line have also been referred to as the founding sisters of DOS.

The first line slaves and their master [in center] Keith Alan Raniere.

Clyne – who was one of Raniere’s eight first line slaves – was not charged with any crime.





Mack was charged and pled guilty to federal racketeering and racketeering conspiracy. She faces up to 40 years – but federal sentencing guidelines suggest a sentence in the 3-5 year range.

Mack, publicly breaking from Raniere, said at her allocution, when she pled guilty before Federal Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis, “I believed that Keith Raniere’s intentions were to help people and that my adherence to his system of beliefs would help empower others and help them. I was wrong….. My misguided beliefs and dedication of what I believed were the principles underlying … Raniere’s teachings, resulted in my agreeing to support the criminal enterprise….

“At Raniere’s direction, I and other women sought to recruit other women to join DOS [as slaves]…. I concealed Keith Raniere’s role as the head of DOS and characterized DOS as a women’s only organization, knowing that Keith Raniere was the head of the organization….”

The Vanguard

The Vanguard, Keith Alan Raniere, the Grand Master of Michelle Hatchette and the Master of Allison Mack and Nicki Clyne,

Proud Lady: Michelle Hatchette is in the business of being a slave and recruiting slaves for Mr. Raniere.

Michelle Hatchette’s anatomy was admired greatly by Allison Mack.

When Michelle joined DOS in 2016, she thought perhaps she was only going to be a slave to Mack. She gave collateral [blackmail-worthy material] and then later found out she was a slave of Raniere’s too.

Still, you gotta hand it to Michelle. Even after Mack’s and Raniere’s convictions, Michelle is still in – a dedicated black woman fighting against the odds to remain a slave to white people.

One would think she might be sensitive to the ignominy of what she is doing – to voluntarily become a slave to a white man, and two white women.

Michele Hatchette

Michelle Hatchette – before she joined DOS.

Before she joined NXIVM, and became a coach, then a branded DOS slave, Michelle was co-founder of Harlem Seeds, along with her sister. Harlem Seeds was designed to bring awareness to healthy living and food choices to children. She also worked on Farm Girl Farm, a female owned Farm in the Berkshires that supplies produce for area restaurants and farmers markets.

In 2014, she became involved with NXIVM. By Nov. 2016, she started her job at Rainbow Cultural Garden. [This was about the time she went with Allison Mack, Danielle Roberts, India Oxenberg, and Nicole to her family home in the Berkshires. There, Mack photographed all the women in closeup nudes and exclaimed about Michelle, “You have a beautiful cunt,” according to Nicole on the witness stand.]

Michelle was in London from 1/12/2017 to 3/1/2017, where it is believed she was a Rainbow nanny for Sara Bronfman-Igtet.

Michelle, as a branded DOS slave, served as a MDS [Multicultural Diversity Specialist [MDS], i.e nanny] for Rainbow Cultural Gardens – a child experiment devised by Raniere.

For a time, she was reportedly an MDS to Penelope Cruz’s child in Rainbow. Cruz pulled the child from the Rainbow experiment after reading about the DOS branding and that Rainbow nannies doubled as Raniere’s DOS slaves.

Michelle Hatchette reportedly served as a Rainbow nanny for Penelope Cruz. She reportedly yanked her child out after reading about DOS branding women on the Frank Report in June 2017.

Michelle Hatchette

DOS slave Michelle Hatchette got branded with her white master’s initials in 2016.

This is not Lauren's brand, but a brand of one of her slaves. Lauren's brand was similar – and reportedly was two inches by two inches. The brand contains the initials of Keith Alan Raneire and some say, Allison Mack.

If you turn the brand sideways you can see Michelle’s white master’s initials. K-R

DOS slave Michelle Hatchette [left] smiles like she were posing for a cigarette commercial. She is clearly so happy.

DOS slave Michelle Hatchette [left] smiles like she were posing for a cigarette commercial. She is clearly happy at the very last Vanguard Week – in 2017.

L-r Nicki Clyne, Allison Mack, Michele Hatchette, Samantha LeBaron and Danielle Roberts - of DOS. Everyone of these ladies, except for Mack, continues to be happy about their experience with DOS.

DOS slaves Nicki Clyne, Allison Mack, Michelle Hatchette, Samantha Le Baron and Dr. Danielle Roberts.

Michelle's horrific 500 calorie diet helped her slim down to the weight Keith Raniere wanted for her. It also helped her lose her hair and stop menstruating.

Michelle’s horrific 500 calorie diet helped her slim down to the weight Keith Raniere wanted for her. It also helped her lose her hair and stop menstruating.

Front row: Vanessa Sahagun, Marc Elliot, Michelle Hatchette, Allison Mack, Danielle Roberts, Siobhan Hotaling, Chelsea, Nicki Clyne, Camilia Fenrnandez, India Oxenberg, Michelle Salzman Back row: Jim Del Negro, Chris Pearson-Smith, Brian Elliot, Sehajo Haertel, Justin Elliot.

Michelle, the black slave of DOS.

For a time, despite being a top coach at Nxivm, an obedient DOS slave and hard-working Rainbow nanny, Michelle had to work at a restaurant, Lucas Confectionery, to make ends meet.

Today, Michelle remains in DOS. Waking up at 3 am to answer readiness drills, trying to stick with her 800 calorie diet so she can cure her disintegrations. She is fighting for the right of a black woman in 2019 to be a slave, just like the white women of DOS.

Does she look a little skinny to you?

A gruesome smile: Michelle at her thinnest – posing with fellow Nxivm members.

Michelle even once recruited her own slave, a black woman named Zoe. But Zoe got out of DOS choosing to not be a slave to Michelle. It is not known if Michelle is trying to recruit new slaves into DOS.

She lives with Dr. Danielle Roberts, who still possesses the cauterizing pen.

Some might argue that to deny Michelle, because she is black, the right to be a slave, to give collateral, to be branded with a white man’s initials on her pussy, might be racist.

When all these smart and successful badass white women, like Allison Mack, Nicki Clyne, Dr. Danielle Roberts, Esther Chiappone Carlson, Amanda Canning, and others can be worthy DOS slaves, why can’t a black woman be a slave too?

India Oxenberg, a former member of DOS, with Michele Hatchette and Danielle Roberts.

Happier days. Michelle with India and Danielle Roberts when all three were slaves of Allison Mack. India has since defected. Danielle and Michelle are now slaves of Nicki Clyne.

2014

Michelle pre DOS was not too skinny. But she was too fat for Raniere.

People have likely tried to reach out to Michelle, to try to lead her away from Nxivm and DOS. But she seems too devoted to her masters Nicki Clyne and Keith Raniere.

She lives with Clyne in Brooklyn with Justin Elliot and Samantha LeBaron. Dr. Roberts lives there sometimes.

They reinforce each others’ belief that DOS is good for women; that it can grow and thrive once the bad press dies down and that – and this is their mantra – that “This was NOT justice” for Keith Raniere.

His conviction was not just, nor was it fair, they say, and they hope for the day when they can be obedient slaves in his presence and send him closeup nude pictures for his pleasure, and await his next command.