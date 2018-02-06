Billionaire Carlos Slim allegedly under the control of Carlos Salinas

Carlos Slim

Mexican writer Diego Enrique Osorno published a book about the mysterious Carlos Slim entitled “Slim: A Political Biography of the Richest Mexican in the World.”

Slim is allegedly one of the wealthiest men in the world with an estimated net worth of $70 billion.

Osorno said he spoke to over 100 people when researching the Slim bio. Most interviewees would only speak “off the record.”

“Fear of talking about Slim was so huge, that even two former presidents who had initially given their approval to include their statements in my book, later asked the statements to be pulled,” he said.

“There is great fear to speak of Slim. … and is the reason why there is very little information … there is fear Slim will carry out reprisals,” he added.

There is one ex president not afraid of Slim. In fact Slim’s fortune may belong to this ex president — Carlos Salinas de Gortari.

Slim became wealthy because of his ties to Salinas.





Carlos Salinas and his ally Carlos Slim

Carlos Salinas [l] Carlos Slim [r]

As president, Salinas privatized monopolies, selling Tel-Mex, the Mexican national telephone company, to Slim for $400 million. The company was said to be worth over $12 billion at the time of the transaction in 1989.





Telmex reportedly controls 94 percent of landlines and 75 percent of cellphone services in Mexico, with rates among the highest in the world. On paper, Slim owns about 2,000 other companies, including construction, finance and others.

Many believe Salinas is the true owner and Slim his frontman, laundering the huge fortune Salinas stole from Mexico.

Salinas reportedly stole another $10 billion from the Mexican people in addition to what he laundered through Slim. Dow Jones and Company named Salinas to their board because he invested over $10 billion in Dow Jones stocks and components after leaving office.

Is Carlos Salinas funding the Trust?

Carlos Salinas is said to be Mexico’s most murderous powerful person.

Not bad for a man who worked at public jobs his whole life.

The question was raised as to whether people were scared of speaking of Slim or actually very scared of Salinas, who is said to be the most powerful person in Mexico.

Salinas has a murderous history: PRI president and possible future presidential candidate Francisco Ruiz Massieu — and PRI presidential candidate Donaldo Colosio — were murdered allegedly under orders from the Salinas family.

It was well known that Salinas appointed leaders of the drug cartels when he was president.

Slim’s fortune allegedly was enhanced from arms and drug trafficking, taking orders from Salinas.

Slim is “the frontman for the ‘little man from Agualeguas’ (Salinas’ hometown in the northern state of Nuevo Leon), who ransacked Mexico like no other,” Votairenet said.

They say Carlos Slim is a Mexican drug lord. And the boss of bosses is Carlos Salinas. That’s what many believe: drugs, guns, and stealing the nations’ assets.

Boss of bosses, Carlos Salinas, and his under-boss Carlos Slim.

Ironically, Carlos Salinas’ son, Emiliano, is a member of a strange cult that cattle brands women and blackmails them to ensure their silence. Emiliano is so brainwashed, he blindly follows the cult leader, a psychopathic dictator named Keith Raniere whose followers refer to him as Vanguard.

Emiliano Salinas, Ludwika Palata and Carlos Salinas.

Emiliano Salinas; his wife, Ludwika Palata; and father, Carlos Salinas.

Emiliano may be used to having authoritarian psychopaths dominate his life. His father is one, if the reports about him are one quarter true. For Emiliano, Keith Raniere might very well be Carlos Salinas lite.

Cult leader Keith Raniere

Emi Salinas with Alex Betancourt.

Emiliano Salinas with gay lover Alex Betancourt

Cecelia Salinas with her brother Emiliano Salinas. Note that Cecelia, like Emi are wearing green shirts. This is to signify their high rank in Nxivm- green. The same high rank as Lauren Salzman.

Emiliano dances for his cult master Keith Raniere.

Emiliano dances on stage at an all-ESPian gathering during V-Week. His green shirt corresponds to his rank in ESP.

Emilano and Ceclia Salinas, operators of Rainbow Multicultural Gardens in Mexico City salute their master Keith Alan Raniere on his birthday. [Aug. 26, 2016.]

He salutes his cult master.

Emiliano [l] interviews his cult master Keith Raniere a/k/a Vanguard.