Ben Myers Gets Job With Chinese Communist Party-Backed Company Doing EEG Experiments on Children; Left Under Suspicious Circumstances

Ah, when will they ever learn?

Ben Myers, the former Nxivm hacker, was, up until recently, gainfully employed by the Communist Party-backed BrainCo in Boston, Massachusetts for about one year.

He left recently under suspicious circumstances.

BrainCo, ostensibly one of China’s leading import and export companies, is involved in the Brain Machine Interface and Artificial Intelligence industry.

They are distributing Focus 1 products, a wearable headband that detects and supposedly accurately quantifies students’ attention levels in the classroom.

It works in conjunction with Focus EDU, a classroom portal for teachers to supposedly assess the effectiveness of their teaching methods in real time and make adjustments accordingly while student’s brains are being monitored.

I received the following from sources at BrainCo:

The first came from management level:

“Mr. Parlato. I would like to express our deepest thanks and gratitude for your unwavering work in exposing Ben Myers and Nxivm’s Dr. Porter’s Mengele experiments.

“Your exposures are highlighting the dangers of unregulated psychological torture and the need for informed consent and data protection for all human subject experiments.

Thank you on behalf of all bio-potential measurement professionals. Your work makes it much easier for us to keep the unaccountable executive caste responsible when it comes to public safety.”

I was also contacted by phone and by email by sources who gave me the following information:

Ben apparently while working at BrainCo is up to some of his old antics.

The company has been seeking Child Research subjects aged 10-17. He was a project manager.

He tried to monopolize the company’s EEG data access to himself,

The management never informed employees about the history of Myers or the potential of network security threats he posed.

Myers’ reported vector is password capture through keystroke logger viruses.

Employees were not instructed to change their passwords.

The EEG experiments Myers was in charge of were worrisome to some employees once they found out who he was through articles published on the Frank Report.

Michelle Salzman Myers with her husband, Ben Myers. Michelle is the daughter of the former president of Nxivm, Nancy Salzman.

There were multiple reports of sexual and workplace harassment by Myers that seem to have been ignored.

The company has been advertising for children to get their EEG scans.

The company is seeking to get more than one million EEG recordings.

The management is associated with the Chinese Communist Party, the United Front and other Chinese Government front groups.

The company employs NDAs that are similar to Nxivm.

As reported by multiple employees, Myers tried to gain exclusive access to company infrastructure including user data and sales leads.

Myers was caught ganging up with other supervisors and management against employees who called him on trying to monopolize the access.

Myers expressed keen and unnatural interest in the company server.

Myers and a company executive pitched a number of sales projects aimed at institutions discriminating among people based on their EEG patterns instead of the technologies’ goal of improving focus and mindfulness.

The prospective clients have connections to wealthy Mexican and Latin American interests.

Myers crafted key corporate and process policies biased toward management control and was witnessed persuading an executive on the merits of using Nxivm’s techniques in management processes.

Myers was among the supervisors identified in concerted sexist and racist and sexual harassment of employees.

Management denied a problem when employees found out about Myers and Nxivm from Frank Report.

An employee quit in protest after being sent to a children’s conference with Myers.

Employees had their EEG recorded while showing them suggestive symbols.

A Jewish employee was made to look at an image of an Israeli flag, later overheard it referred to as a “Jewish star” by the experimenter describing it to a third person.

Myer’s access was removed after certain managers found out about his background.

A manager privately said the company feared Myers might hurt people in the office and his employment was, therefore, terminated.

However, the management did not inform the employees and instead said Myers left to pursue other opportunities.

Rumors of a data breach can be damaging to BrainCo’s reputation.

But who controls your brain?

There May Be Problems With BrainCo Too

According to several sources at BrainCo:

What emerged from the Myers’ episode was that there are now reports, corroborated by personal testing, that classifier algorithms are measuring the Inverse of Meditation metrics instead of Attention Metrics.

Contrary to laymen’s belief, attention and meditation brain state metrics are not inverses of each other.

Actual human brains are a lot more complex, attention and mediation metrics are fairly independent when measured using other commercial EEG systems.

Using competitor hardware, one often sees both attention and meditation level top out during mindfulness sessions. It’s easy to see how a struggling startup would choose to go for a quick “fake-it-till-you-make-it” inverse of meditation solution.

Especially given the hilarious levels of fakery used in early and ongoing BrainCo operations.

The difference between attention or inverse of meditation may seem an unimportant linguistic distinction, the effect on users is equivalent to using faulty physical exercise equipment.









It is easy to cause permanent damage if gym equipment is designed to stress the wrong body part. Similarly, a class of children whose grades depend on maximizing a faulty metric from BrainCo headset may suffer neurological or psychiatric damage.





If BrainCo is providing a product that makes children, whose brains are still in development, perform an inverse of meditation instead of attention, who knows what the results would be?





The children would be forced to learn while not thinking?





BrainCo has brain scientists on staff who see how problematic this is. The problem is BrainCo is funded by the Chinese Communists. Employees can’t speak for fear of being terminated in retaliation for not covering up management’s mistakes.





Certain of BrainCo management are members of the CCP and are required to file regular reports to the party while in the USA.





BrainCo is said to be trying to collect EEG data from millions of users.

The technology is said to be being used to provide attention and meditation metrics to users. However, the collection of mass EEG data would not be necessary. Attention metric algorithms can be trained on a much, much, much smaller user sample.

However, there’s no money in mindfulness and attention training. But, if you pitch using personal improvement to fool people into providing their private data for free, then investors can get very excited!

Some further questions and suggestions have been raised by the scientists at BrainCo, who dare not speak out of fear of retaliation:

Why is large data collection goal being stated?

Are there plans to sell user data to third parties?

How do we make sure the algorithms are effective and do not maim the user’s psyche due to faulty classifiers?

Being forthright is paramount in trying to re-establish the trust of the public and the authorities.

BrainCo needs to inform users about the full implications of using their technology.

BrainCo needs to inform users about how their data can be used against them for blackmail or discrimination later in life.

BrainCo needs to inform users about potential neurological damage if training with defective algorithms, similar to fitness equipment.

The scientists also have concerns about the users of the brain wave monitoring headsets:

Users need to give an assertive consent to be subjected to these hazards, not passive uninformed coercion, as part of their school requirements.

Users need to be given ways to rescind consent and retrieve their data if security threats or malfeasance is possible. It is their private data, it is their unalienable personal property.

Anyone going through a study or data collection needs to give informed consent to that particular study, not to wholesale data collection.

They must also be informed as to the general protocol, methods, purposes and conclusions drawn from the experiments.

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A very shady man, named Ben Myers, worked for BrainCo or affiliates for a year.

He seemed like a danger and was fired.

A source tells me that lawyers for BrainCo are concerned about Frank Report publishing details about “BrainCo and Catholic students in Southie… Pretty sure they’re … scared of what you will find.”

I wonder if BrainCo itself is a danger.

Scientists there seem to want to speak out about the faulty studies. The headsets may be based on harmful technology – not unlike Nxivm which was based on harmful technology.

Anyone from BrainCo who wants to speak to me may feel free to call me at 716-990-5740 or email me at frankparlato@gmail.com

Your identity will remain confidential.



