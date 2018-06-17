Barbara Bouchey comments on Facebook on NXIVM’s announcement of suspension of classes

Since Barbara Bouchey was one of, [if not the most important] major players in bringing about the ultimate days of reckoning for Keith Raniere, this Facebook post of hers, dated June 12 – the day Raniere was denied bail -is of tremendous significance.

She both built NXIVM and tore it down, which is a unique and sterling achievement. In a sense, she is NXIVM’s Coriolanus.

From her Facebook:

June 12 at 3:34pm ·

NXIVM is temporarily closed. TODAY a major feat was accomplished. When resigning in 2009, I influenced 8 leaders to resign, closed 2 centers, with 100 members quitting. Never did I stop trying to expose them. Never did I give up after they tortured me with 14 lawsuits to get me to settle, hand over my records, sign a gag order, and let them off the hook. All cases were DISMISSED and I STILL have my 17 boxes of records. I, along with many courageous people, tirelessly worked towards this day to come. Let us hope they NEVER reopen.









NEWS10.COM





NXIVM suspending all operations

NXIVM announced it is suspending all operations until further notice.





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[Editor’s note: One can only imagine the gold that is in those 17 boxes! Federal prosecutors, please take note].