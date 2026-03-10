Bannon Guo
Bannon Guo
Why Trust Bannon After Partner Stole $1B?
Steve Bannon, host of War Room, one of the most listened-to political podcasts in America, had a partner named Miles Guo.
Steve Bannon, host of War Room, one of the most listened-to political podcasts in America, had a partner named Miles Guo.
The Biden administration, Steve Bannon told investors in December 2021, was using the same tools the Chinese Communist Party, the Bolsheviks, and the Nazis used — cutting people off from the financial system, de-banking them, erasing their ability to participate in economic life.
Steve Bannon broadcasts four hours a day on War Room , the podcast he produces and hosts from his home.
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