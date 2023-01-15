Bangkok: Nusbaum’s Unconscionable Retainer Makes Him a ‘S–Bag’ Lawyer

In my article, Nusbaum’s Fairfield County Family Law ‘No-Rules’ Arbitrators Challenged, I wrote, “Evidence uncovered by FR shows many emails and phone calls are fraudulent.” I was referring to the invoices of CT Attorney Edward Nusbaum, who is suing Karen Riordan for $64,000 in what he claims are earned legal fees.





Many clients have accused Ed Nusbaum of fraudulent billing and malpractice.





Nusbaum frequently uses Fairfield County Attorney Alex Trembicki to represent him.

The evidence of the seemingly fraudulent billings came from a simple comparison of Nusbaum’s bills with the guardian ad litem in the same case, Jocelyn Hurwitz’s invoices.

Nusbaum billed Riordan for dozens of phone calls and emails with Hurwitz, but Hurwitz did not bill Riordan for those calls. Hurwitz was either too shy to bill, forgot about four months of phone calls and emails, or Nusbaum lied.

Since Hurwitz and Nusbaum bill by the hour, divided by 1/10 of the hour minimum increments, and Hurwitz makes her living, like Nusbaum, billing by the hour, it does not seem like she would be too shy or forgot.

Hurwitz of the law firm Cohen and Wolf meticulously bills and racked up billings of around $200,000 in this case. It seems hard to believe she’d forget to bill some $10,000 worth of billings.

It smells like evidence of fraud to me.

I also wrote Nusbaum never advised his client Riordan about three unusual provisions in his retainer agreement.

That if a dispute arose between them, it would go to arbitration with no set rules and an arbitrator that works closely with Nusbaum.

That the arbitration record would be kept confidential

That there would be something brand new in law — no discovery. Every standard arbitration or courthouse lawsuit has discovery. It is the heart of a lawsuit.

So Nusbaum would have a secret arbitration with a friend as judge and jury, and with no opportunity for his client to get evidence of alleged fraud and overbilling.





Judge Roy Bean was a judge that made up the law as he went.

Judge Roy Bean’s Saloon





Nusbaum’s choice: Daniel Portanova. But a reader, Skeptic, objects both to my calling the discrepancy in billings between Nusbaum and Hurwtiz evidence, and that Riordan signed the retainer with those provisions, and therefore she is stuck.





Skeptic wrote

But was that really evidence? I know it didn’t match with another lawyer’s records, but who’s to say that her records are correct? To me, that mismatch raises a red flag, but it is hardly dispositive evidence.

“Nusbaum, she claims, never told her of the unusual aspects of the retainer.”

However, the terms were very clearly laid out, right above where the client signs.

Is it really the lawyer’s responsibility to point out where their retainer might differ from another lawyer? I don’t think so.

I’m sure he overbilled, and I would love to see Karen get her money back, but I think she has no hope of it since she signed that contract. Unless she goes to arbitration and the arbitrator rules in her favor.





Rich Luthmann weighed in

That’s actually the legal definition of evidence in Connecticut. Frank has it spot on.

“Relevant evidence” means evidence having any tendency to make the existence of any fact that is material to the determination of the proceeding more probable or less probable than it would be without the evidence.”

https://casetext.com/rule/connecticut-court-rules/connecticut-code-of-evidence/article-iv-relevancy/section-4-1-definition-of-relevant-evidence

You’re not a lawyer. And if you are, you’re probably part of Nusbaum’s Fairfield County Club.

Question : Do you guys wear funny hats at your meetings and have a secret handshake?







Skeptic replied

No, I’m not a lawyer. I never said I was.

It is evidence that there are discrepancies between the two lawyer’s records, but I don’t think it’s evidence that proves Nusbaum’s records were falsified. Maybe Nusbaum had it right, and the other lawyer had it wrong. At this point, without the actual phone records etc of either lawyer, we just don’t know.

Bangkok Responds





Bangkok added his thoughts to the conversation, accusing Skeptic of being another commenter, Sherizzy

Bangkok wrote,

Is that you, Sherizzy?

With regard to your comment stating ‘she signed the contract’ —- please lookup the legal principle known as “unconscionability”.

https://www.plaintiffmagazine.com/recent-issues/item/analyzing-unconscionability-in-arbitration-agreements

It renders all contract clauses, which meet its definition, non-enforceable.

It’s pretty universal across all states and federal law.

Here’s a quote from the article (not from CT, but CT courts have similar rulings)

“Limited discovery is a hallmark of arbitration. (Ramirez, supra, 75 Cal.App.5th at p. 385.) However, discovery must allow a party to vindicate their statutory rights in consumer and employment arbitrations. (Baxter, supra, 16 Cal.App.5th at p. 727.) If a party cannot do so, the discovery limit is unconscionable. (Ibid.)” -End of Quote

Part of deciding if a contract is unconscionable is how much power one party has over the other party (to deceive them when signing the deal).

In this case, the sophisticated ‘legal knowledge’ possessed by her shitbag attorney (Nusbaum) gave him an unfair advantage —- because he knew that Karen’s legal knowledge wasn’t sophisticated enough to realize what RIGHTS she was truly giving up by signing his one-sided, unusual, and unconscionable arbitration agreement.

Also, the fact that CT family attorneys are likely protecting their own colleagues (in arbitration disputes) is so grossly unfair, and possibly illegal, that no court would assume that any reasonable person would enter into such an agreement if they truly understood the scheme behind it.

Disagree?

Then WHY would an attorney insist on having his own colleagues, from CT family court, arbitrate his disputes?

Why not allow a neutral arbitrator who won’t favor anybody?

It’s cuz Nusbaum is a shitbag who got caught with his hand in the cookie jar.



