Bangkok: More drama-queen antics from Agnifilo

By One Night in Bangkok

This is just lawyer-style comedy for the world to see.

Marc Agnifilo claims that MDC hasn’t provided Keith with any means to keep warm, but that’s likely not true since I guran-fucken-tee that MDC has given blankets to every fucking inmate.

I somehow doubt that Keith was denied a blanket and must sit in his freezing cell, shivering in his undies.

Oh, and 44 degrees (even inside a building) is hardly one of the lowest temps in human history since most of our Canadian brethren live in subarctic temperatures for most of the year which make “44 degrees” seem like summertime.

Granted, most of them have heating at home but that’s not the fucking point.

What’s the point?

Ice cream fucking melts at 44 degrees. Milk spoils at 44 degrees.

FACT: Keith is sitting in a cell that’s hot enough to melt ice cream.

Guess what?

Canadians with broken heaters wear jackets and don’t freeze to death. Keith likely has a blanket to keep him warm which is even better than wearing a jacket.

Plus, Keith hails from ALBANY which is basically just a southern province of Canada and a bonafide “cold-as-fuck” ice box.

So he’s gotta be accustomed to cold temps.

Let’s not forget that Keith takes late night walks in Albany every single night (with pussy that he fancies) even during wintertime, so I’m not sure what the fuck he’s complaining about.

That panzy-ass pussy!

Plus what about his likely masturbation? I’m sure he’s jackin’ his beanstalk at least 10 times per day and that’s gotta keep him warm too. He reportedly has erection problems (according to Frank Parlato) so in order to achieve RELEASE he’d have to spank his monkey at least five times faster than the average male. That creates heat and raises his internal body temperature. It’s just basic physics.

Plus what about Keith’s excess body fat? That pudgy mother fucker has lots of excess body fat which functions just like a polar bear’s body fat to shield him from cold temps in the winter.

Plus he’s stocky with short limbs, which helps to keep his body warmer than a taller and lankier guy. Being a short & fat slob has very few privileges in life, but keeping warmer is one of them.

Look…

If things are truly as ‘dire’ as Agnifilo claims then Keith (along with many other inmates) should be reporting to the prison hospital for pneumonia and other SERIOUS issues. But they’re not!

This is likely just more drama-queen antics from Agnifilo. Let’s not forget, this is the same guy who filed a motion claiming that Keith was basically kidnapped at gunpoint by Federal police in Mexico. LOL. Most people would call that being “arrested”, not kidnapped, but Agnifilo loves his drama-prone wording.

Plus, isn’t Teny Geragos the daughter of Mark Geragos? He’s one of the most silly and drama prone lawyers on Earth. Like daddy like daughter, I guess. Marc and Teny should join the circus as honorary clowns; they’d fit right in.