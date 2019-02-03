Bangkok: Lesko will ensure prosecution sweetens plea deal offers for Nancy and Lauren

Lesko is not a Lieutenant. He’s more like a fucking General or a Field Marshall

By One Night in Bangkok

Hey Claviger,

Nice piece bro, but you’re doing your readers a disservice by being such a kiss-ass towards AUSA Moria Penza and Co. You have zero objectivity here. You act like a fanboy for the government. I expect more from a so-called Albany attorney.

Guess what?

AUSA Mark Lesko is FAR too senior of an attorney to serve underneath Penza while merely doing the extra ‘grunt work’ that’ll come with a superseding indictment.

Regardless of the fact that he’s not been designated to officially supervise Penza’s team, Lesko is FAR TOO SENIOR to merely help Penza’s team with the extra leg-work involved in having a new superseding indictment. Get a clue.

I have no doubt that Penza will remain as the ‘official’ head of the prosecution team (since I’m guessing that US Attorney Richard Donoghue doesn’t wish to embarrass his team by demoting her) but Lesko was likely brought in to stem the tide of Penza’s FUCK UPS and her LACK of negotiating success with the other side.

You can sense (from the defense motions) that the defense attorneys seem to FUCKING HATE Penza. The defense attorneys don’t seem to have even a working relationship with her.

It’s NOT normal to have ZERO people flipping in a case with so many defendants. This can only happen if the prosecution is offering SHITTY DEALS which don’t contain proper incentives for people to flip.

Penza is just too self righteous to offer Nancy and Lauren a set of properly incentivized “mamma/daughter” plea deals.

I suspect that Lesko will ensure that the prosecution sweetens its plea deal offers in the coming weeks/months, possibly leading to Lauren and Nancy agreeing to cooperate for the government.

Guess what, Claviger? … The announcement of any superseding indictments won’t prove SHIT about why Lesko was brought in. It also won’t vindicate your pathetic attempt to kiss Penza’s butt and deny her failures. It’ll only prove what everybody already KNEW, that a superseding indictment was IMMINENT all along.

You might as well predict that a rainstorm is coming soon to Seattle, then take credit for it after it happens. The superseding indictments are as imminent as a fucking rainstorm in Seattle.

You’re refusing to even ENTERTAIN the idea that Lesko was brought in to better strategize the trial for the prosecution. Lesko is not a Lieutenant. He’s more like a fucking General or a Field Marshall. It doesn’t matter what his ‘official’ job title is, he was likely brought in to collaborate with HIGH LEVEL STRATEGY and to stem the tide of Penza’s obvious FAILURES and FUCK UPS in this case.