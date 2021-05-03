Bangkok: Lauren Salzman Is the Hero of the Fall of Keith Raniere

The following was written by an individual who calls himself Friend of Bangkok but lamentably writes in a manner suspiciously similar to Bangkok, who, according to his “Friend” has been stricken with COVID 19 and, at death’s door, repents of the mean and unkind things he said to everyone.

An anonymous reader submitted this photo of what is purportedly Bangkok with his friend.

By Friend of Bangkok

Frank just can’t stop pitching leniency for Allison Mack.

Allison Mack faces up to 40 years in prison.

He’s got a soft spot for her — ever since he spoke to her on the phone.

Claviger’s been talking shit lately. But when Allison is sentenced to 7 years soon (as I predicted) — Claviger will be bending over and kissing my ass.

…And when Keith wins either his 1st or 2nd appeal, Claviger won’t be able to hide the EGG on his face for being so terribly wrong, especially when I was right.

"Ethics ultimately is the end of all conflicts." Keith Raniere

Keith Raniere – will the halting of Lauren Salzman’s testimony be the issue that reverses his conviction on appeal?

I will own his fucken ass and turn him into my own personal bitch.

Lauren is the ONLY one who will get leniency from this judge.

She will get 12 months (18 max) and maybe some house arrest or probation. Guaranteed.

Gorgeous Lauren Salzman, Bangkok’s unrequited love.

Lauren was the star witness. The judge rescued her. Allison’s just a distant TWAT in the judge’s mind.

I’ve noticed that over the last couple years, Empress Heidi likes to talk shit about Lauren. But I sure as f#@k didn’t see Empress Heidi get on the witness stand and tear apart Vanguard’s whole existence. I didn’t see Allison do that either.

Lauren did far more than Empress Heidi to bring down Keith Raniere —– so I don’t wanna see the Empress talking shit about Lauren unless she can back it up.

Lauren took ACTION to bring down Keith. What has the Empress done?

Heidi Hutchinson

Heidi Hutchinson: Whatever else she may have done or not done, she was the one that contacted James Odato and revealed that sex with underage females had long been part of Keith Raniere’s Vanguardian proclivities. Her efforts resulted in the Times Union story In Raniere’s Shadows.

Nancy will get five years (even though she deserves 20 years) so that baby bear [Lauren] doesn’t have to be without mama bear for too many years. The judge is fond of baby bear.

A baby bear is one of the cutest animals in the zoological garden. However, normally you should not try to cuddle with it if the mother bear is nearby. However, there is an instance where a certain leader of a community cuddled a lot, right under the mama bear's nose.

A baby bear is one of the cutest animals in the zoological garden. But normally you should not try to cuddle with it if the mother bear is nearby. However, there is an instance where a certain leader of a community cuddled a lot with a baby bear, right under mama bear’s nose.

Keith Raniere gives his trademark on the lips kiss to Lauren Salzman.





Keith Raniere and Lauren Salzman.

Keith Raniere and Lauren Salzman. Her mother Nancy [l] smiles for her daughter’s good luck in winning the attention of their Vanguard.

MK10ART’s depiction of Lauren [l] standing aside her regal and enthroned Master, her Vanguard, Lord Raniere.

Lauren is the true hero of this trial. She deserves the reward money that India will be receiving.





But all Frank can think about is how much leniency Allison deserves.

Have a good day.

Allison Mack has readers split-- some calling for leniency and others demanding punishment. MK10ART.

Allison Mack has readers split– some calling for leniency and others demanding punishment. Sketch by MK10ART.

MK10ART's painting of Lauren Salzman sans motherhood.

MK10ART’s painting of Lauren Salzman sans motherhood. Keith Raniere used to call her “Forlorn” or “Lorn” for he said she often looked lonely and abandoned. She was, in effect, by him.