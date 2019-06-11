By Bangkok

I’d like to make the case for Keith being innocent since even Satan needs an advocate.

Frank is so biased against Keith that I don’t think he’s capable of seeing the other side.

But WHAT IF Keith is innocent of the charges?

What if the jury sees things like this:

April 19th is National Garlic Day a terrible day in Clifton Park.

April 19th is National Garlic Day, a terrible day for Keith Raniere.

1) Keith encouraged his girlfriends to maintain a garlic-free, thickly coiffed twat.

A little weird perhaps, but is that a crime?

Looking our best and building up our pheromones.

2) Keith enjoyed partaking in poontang with multiple women and eating pussy.

If that’s a crime, then we’re going back to the dark ages.





3) Keith may have lied about being a judo champion and breaking the 100-yard dash record.

Where’s the fucken crime in that?

Keith Raniere was an East Coast Judo Champion he said

Keith Alan Raniere

4) Keith may have lied about his intellect in order to gain consent towards fornication.

Is that any different from a guy who pretends to be rich and successful in order to score some poontang from the local bar?





Keith Raniere specialized in taking photographs of naked women - but this is not one of his photos

Keith Raniere specialized in taking photographs of naked women. This is not one of his photos.

5) What about the issue of consent?

It sure sounds like each woman stripped for Keith and spread like cream cheese voluntarily, of their own volition. Keith never tore off their clothes. Keith seemed to always ask for their consent before ravaging their twats with his tongue. The fact that they regretted it afterward does not remove the original consent.

Athletic: Keith Raniere claims he was once East Coast Judo Champion - when he was 11 or 12 - and when he was a teen he tied the record for New York State's fastest 100 yard dash. With such accomplishments, he probably had a lot of jock talk to discuss with the young girls of Chihuahua

He considered himself the world smartest man, the most ethical and one of the most athletic.

6) Keith may have assisted poverty-stricken women from Mexico into gaining employment within the United States of America.

He may have fibbed a little on their VISA applications, but is that any worse than sanctuary states supporting millions of illegals who enter the country with NO application? Keith merely had the desire to help diversify Clifton Park with immigrants.





IThe first line master in a circle around their master. The first line have also been referred to as the founding sisters of DOS.

A group ceremony involved the first line slaves and their master [in the center] Keith Alan Raniere – where they were to give him a group blow job.

7) Keith may have lied when not telling women that their ‘branding’ would contain his initials.

How can the presence or absence of his initials be a crime?

Turn the brand counterclockwise 90 degrees and you can see the initials -- K-R.

It’s possible that Keith is innocent.

Keith Raniere teaches a group of his students.