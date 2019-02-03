Bangkok: Frank is promoting bullshit about Keith’s suffering at MDC

By One Night in Bangkok

In his post “Judge to make decision – what to do with Raniere now that he suffers so’ Frank is now promoting exaggerations and bullshit.

Here’s my own response to every single claim repeated by Frank, numbered 1 thru 12:

1) MDC has no electricity and is operating on a generator.

My response: That’s a contradiction. If a generator is running, at least some electricity exists since the whole point of a generator is to take fuel and convert it to electrical output. They have electricity, just not as much as usual. Boo-hoo.

2) There’s only heat in the afternoons.

My response: Thank you for confirming that the sun rises in the day and sets in the night.

3) Reportedly, according to a prison guard, the temperatures have dipped as low as 33 degrees.

My response: Unless he goes on the record by giving his full name, he’s an EXAGGERATING SACK OF SHIT.

It’s also interesting that he chose “33 degrees” as the number, which is very fishy.

It’s fishy because it’s just one degree above the temperature at which water turns to ice (which means he’s probably LYING since one degree colder and they’d be living with icicles and drinking ice cubes).

It’s rather CONVENIENT that he chose the coldest temperature possible right before water turns to ice, since just one degree colder and he’d be exposed as a lying sack of shit because internal water would freeze below that temperature. This guard is probably a bleeding heart.

But even if he’s telling the truth, 33 degrees is still warm enough to melt ice cream.

4) Prison guards are wearing scarves, winter hats, and coats inside while they work.

My response: Guards are wearing ‘coats’ in winter time? Say it ain’t so. Let’s call the fucken president. Guess what? Lots of people wear coats on the job when the heater goes out in their office. Stop being so dramatic, Frank.

5) The darkness makes it dangerous for guards to move inmates.

My response: I don’t think ‘darkness’ is gonna compete with the DAILY DANGER of prisoners raping and beating each other or attacking a guard at any moment. Stop being overly dramatic, Frank. It’s fucken prison. It’s always dangerous.

6) Prisoners have suffered in the cold for more than a week, nearly freezing in the dark.

My response: Then WHY hasn’t anybody ACTUALLY FROZEN in the dark yet?

Why is it that they’ve only “nearly froze” in the dark? LOL. Sounds like overly dramatic BULLSHIT to me.

Statistically speaking, a certain percentage of prisoners should have ALREADY FROZEN in the dark if conditions were that bad. Try consulting a statistician, Frank. You’ll never have a situation where everybody in a group nearly does something if conditions are on the verge of chaos. If it’s TRULY that bad, some of them should have frozen by now. If not, it means somebody is EXAGGERATING.

7) Many can’t sleep. Their throats are hurting.

My response: That’s what Dayquil is for. If non-alcoholic Dayquil isn’t available to inmates, they have Heroin which can offer some of the same benefits. Heroin is smuggled inside their buttholes and is readily available on the prison black market.

8) On the day following the fire, inmates got no lunch and only cold food for dinner. Some of the prisoners on restricted diets got only bread or went without food.

My Response: Only cold food for dinner? Oh no, call the WHAAAAMBULANCE! Guess what, Frank? We have THOUSANDS of kids in 3rd world countries STARVING TO DEATH every single day and yet Frank is worried that these prisoners only get cold food for a few days?

Guess what? Ice cream is a “cold food” and it tastes pretty fucking delicious if you ask me. Cold pizza is great too. Go cry somebody else a river, Frank. You’re too soft.

9) Since then, food is served cold.

My response: Cold cut sandwiches are meant to be served cold and they taste just fine. Go cry us a river, Frank.

10) Prisoners have tried to block vents in their cells with clothing and blankets to keep frigid air out.

My response: Aha! So they ADMIT to having SO MANY EXTRA BLANKETS that they can use the extra ones to block vents with?

I just proved my own point, Frank! They have blankets GALORE to keep warm with. Stop this overly dramatic crying, Frank.

11) One prisoner claimed he had only been given the single, thin blanket received upon intake. He claimed he has not been provided additional blankets or clothing.

My Response: Then WHY THE FUCK did Frank just admit that prisoners have SO MANY EXTRA BLANKETS that they’re using them to STUFF THE VENTS of their cells?

Frank is now contradicting himself.

Also… Gimme the NAME of this supposed “prisoner” who was denied a blanket, Frank. Without a name, he’s just an anonymous LYING SACK OF SHIT.

12) Thermal shirts or pants and blankets are available from the commissary, but the commissary is not open.

My Response: Another LIE since Frank already ADMITTED that prisoners have SO MANY EXTRA BLANKETS that they’re using the extra blankets to STUFF VENTS with.

Frank is now stooping to a new low by giving credibility to these BULLSHIT exaggerations made by anonymous sources from some news article that he read.

Stop it, Frank!