Bangkok: Dennis Burke is not POSTING on this site

Is Dennis Burke lurking about the pages of the Frank Report – using various aliases?

In response to a post, “Noisy Mouse: TOP 10 THINGS Keith Raniere can do to keep warm in Prison”, an anonymous commenter wrote:

“It is truly bizarre, putting it mildly to bear witness to Dennis Burke submitting awkward chummy posts to FrankReport under what has to be at least six – more like 9 – pseudonym account names, (we lost count a while ago) ostensibly hoping to gain points with Frank Parlato.

“We know Burke desperately wants to control whatever aspect of the NXIVM dialogue he can. I guess the hope is that one of the aliases might start to gain positive traction, allowing Burke to somehow steer the conversation with one of his fake accounts as a result. As his role in the whole fiasco becomes more evident, he’s displayed increasingly desperate behavior.

“From being a one time big-shot U.S. Attorney, to staying up late nights apparently drunk posting on Frank’s blog with a small army of fake accounts, taunting prosecutors with certain aliases; trying to make nice through other aliases, while watching his own name surface in the prosecution’s documents as a subject in the NXIVM investigation. What a difference a few years and a series of bad decisions make…..now that he’s been outed as a lawyer for the Sex Cult, the University of Arizona must be proud of Dennis Burke!”

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In response to this comment, one of our most frequent contributors of late, One Night in Bangkok, has responded and requested that I make it a post. Since several people have claimed that Bangkok is, in fact, Dennis Burke – it seems fair to give Bangkok space to make his case that Dennis Burke is not posting on Frank Report. Bangkok’s comments on Heidi’s concerns about Burke and Nxivm are his own and not, obviously, the opinion of the Frank Report.

By Bangkok AKA One Night in Bangkok AKA The Retard

According to the laws of common sense, there’s approximately a 0.00% chance that your detailed theories about Dennis Burke posting here are actually true.

Actually, that figure is closer to -1% (negative 1%) since giving it a 0% chance is simply too generous. LOL.

Look… It’s a free country and it’s your constitutional right to believe in conspiracy theories about Dennis Burke posting here. There’s no law against adults believing in Santa Claus or the Tooth Fairy either.

However, in all seriousness, I’m not sure that you’re adding to your credibility by repeating these insane sounding “fantasy theories” about Dennis Burke being Bangkok or Santa Claus or whoever. Those child-like theories have about as much basis in reality as claiming that the Easter Bunny is posting here under the moniker ‘Frank Parlato’.

I completely understand why Heidi keeps making these claims (about Dennis Burke posting here) because she’s been legitimately victimized by Keith and NXIVM for so many years that she’s built tall walls around her regarding all things related to NXIVM (i.e. Keith has victimized her so much that she now fixates on NXIVM and their attorneys 24/7 and truly believes that every negative experience in her life — including every negative post against her — must be guided by NXIVM personnel as part of a conspiracy to bring her down or silence her criticisms).

However, although she may have LEGITIMATELY suffered from NXIVM and their attorneys in the past, I’m not sure that most NXIVM attorneys would even know who she is today since she poses no risk to Keith or Clare in their upcoming trials (especially when compared to the many other witnesses lining up against them).

Thus, it makes no sense for anybody associated with NXIVM to spend even one minute thinking about Heidi Hutchinson AT THE CURRENT MOMENT, especially in the context of their upcoming trials where Keith and Clare are facing years in prison and probably couldn’t care less about Heidi at this moment in time.

Do you really think Clare is thinking about Heidi right now?

Guess what?

Clare is preparing for the fight of her life at trial and is facing years in prison, but Heidi is not a part of that trial. Thus, attempting to ‘intimidate’ Heidi would not help Clare or Keith one bit at their trials.

Keith DOES NOT BELIEVE that silencing his critics — like Heidi — will set him free from prison because he’s ALREADY been indicted and he can’t be set free unless he wins a full acquittal at trial, or at least hangs the jury a couple of times in a row. Same is true for Clare Bear’s trial .

Heidi has ZERO impact on Clare’s trial or Keith’s trial. No matter what Heidi does (or doesn’t do) between now and then, Clare and Keith are facing years in prison if convicted. They are obviously worried about prosecutors, evidence and JANE DOE WITNESSES testifying against them at trial. They are likely NOT worried about old enemies from the distant past like Heidi Hutchinson right now.

However, with Heidi I can at least ‘understand’ her need to speak about conspiracy theories regarding Dennis Burke being Bangkok or the Easter Bunny (or whoever) since she has experienced the bad side of NXIVM in the past.

…But when OTHER posters repeat such nonsense it only makes you [anonymous] sound borderline insane and might be better reserved for the next episode of The Twilight Zone. LOL.