Bangkok: Bouchey Wasn’t Fooled & Frank Is a Poser

By Bangkok

Contrary to Frank’s article, Bouchey Tells Audience: ‘I Was in Love With a Wonderful Guy’, Barbara Bouchey wasn’t fooled.

She also didn’t fool herself. Nope.

She simply placed her bet on a losing number at the roulette wheel and is now screaming that the wheel was rigged. But what she’s really screaming about is the fact that she lost.

She’s no different than any other SORE LOSER.

In fact, if NXIVM’s roulette wheel had actually paid her off (i.e. if Keith had doubled her money and not lost interest in her aging body) then she likely would have stayed with Keith and never left, thus reaping the benefits of her dangerous bet.

Unfortunately, the consequences of her dangerous bet are that she lost her man, her life savings, her reputation and years of her life trying to rebuild everything.

Frank calls himself an investigative journalist and a ‘hard hitting’ truth teller. Yet he selectively chooses which NXIVM women to call ‘evil’ and which to ‘pity’ as decent human beings who merely got ‘fooled’.

Frank trashes Nancy, Lauren and Allison as evil witches even though they turned against Vanguard and did the right thing. Yet he pities women like Bouchey and Keeffe, describing them as misunderstood angels who simply got fooled or fooled themselves.

This is no coincidence.

MK10 Art's portrait of Frank Parlato

Mk10Art’s painting of Frank Parlato. Bangkok thinks he is no investigative journalist.

Frank makes these ‘distinctions’ not based upon facts, but rather based upon his personal friendships with these women.

This is the OPPOSITE of what a ‘hard hitting’ journalist does.

Frank is a poser IMO.

Frank is a guy posing as a journalist but is really just a guy looking to impose HIS OWN VIEWS of these women (and of NXIVM) onto his gullible readers. Frank seems to view his readers as sheep.

IMO Frank Parlato created this blog not to tell the 100% truth, but to foist his biased opinions upon the world.

Yeah, Frank does tell the truth about NXIVM in many articles. He does tell the truth to some degree.

However, he also BULLSHITS and OBSCURES inconvenient facts when speaking about women that he personally views as friends or at least acquaintances.

For this transgression against the truth, and for his HYPOCRISY when referring to himself as an investigative journalist, I will pray to Jesus that Frank gets cancer of the butt.