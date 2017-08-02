Australia ESP Intensive canceled!

Frank Report has been told that the Intensive, scheduled by Executive Success Programs [ESP] in Australia, has been canceled!





Nancy Salzman was scheduled to teach the Intensive.





According to our correspondent:





The cancellation of the Australian Intensive was caused by revelations contained in the Frank Report about the secret practices of DOS.





A good number of Australians planned to pay to attend the Intensive, a series of consecutive all day and night courses, making it worthwhile to send Ms. Salzman, who is also known to students as Prefect.





Students who had planned to attend informed the main Australian organizers, including Andrew Pollard, that they would not be attending the Intensive.





With no one planning to attend other than the organizers, the Intensive had to be canceled.





A similar occurrence happened in Vancouver when the Intensive was canceled last month because no one was willing to attend it after learning about DOS.





The head of the Vancouver Center, Sarah Edmondson, has reportedly left ESP and the center has closed.





In Australia, the cause of students abandoning ESP, according to Frank Report’s correspondent, was that a well-known Australian ESP student attended a Los Angeles Intensive in February. While there, she was invited by an ESP student to join the secret master slave group known as DOS.





Nothing happened at the time, but when Frank Report published its series of stories on DOS in June, the light bulb went on’ for this women. She told others that she was approached to join DOS.





Suddenly people in Australia became concerned, scared and finally decided they did not want to be part of ESP anymore.





Nancy Salzman had her travel plans arranged to go to teach there and has canceled her trip.





Some supporters of ESP remarked it was too bad since ESP is not the same as DOS.





A number of people in Australia expressed regret because they worked hard to enroll Australians, like Andrew Pollard, who is also a member of the Society of Protectors, a men’s group founded by Keith Raniere.





The tipping point for some Australians seems to be that Mark Vicente, who headed the Los Angeles Center of ESP, has left the Raniere organization and the Los Angeles Center has closed.





Mr. Vicente was well regarded and was a high ranking member of ESP.





ESP students in Australia trusted Mr. Vicente more than Mr. Raniere.





For those who lament that ESP has been lumped with DOS, consider that both are the brainchild of Keith Raniere. It is Mr. Raniere, who prefers to be called by his self-given title of Vanguard, who students of ESP pay tribute to in every class.





It is Mr. Raniere’s initials “K-R” which are branded on the pubic region of the slave women of DOS.





Think of that the next time you bow in an at ESP class and offer tribute to Mr. Raniere.





Well done, Australia\!











