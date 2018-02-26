Another Executive Success Failure: Victor Ochoa

Victor Ochoa was once a successful guy. He was an amazing singer and danced like a frog.

He can teach. He had major opportunities to sing on a national or maybe worldwide level.

He had opportunities to teach stars.

Then he became acquainted with Keith Raniere’s technology called The Source.

Now, he can’t teach because he can’t use the tools from The Source to teach. It’s like Keith Raniere invented acting and singing.

It reminds me of another woman who used to teach yoga before she met the Raniere gang.

She took the Eso/Exo classes – and when she left the cruel cult of Raniere, she went home and started teaching yoga again. Clare Bronfman found out and threatened to sue her – on the basis that she would be using some of the “tech” she learned in NXIVM if she taught yoga.

As if Raniere invented yoga.

No, Keith Raniere did not invent yoga although he does look remarkably similar to the inspiration of the cobra pose shown above .

The woman was intimidated and stopped teaching yoga.

In any event, this singing dude – Victor Ochoa – is restricted from giving singing lessons except on behalf of Keith Raniere. He seems to have attended Vanguard University which further muddled his brain. But he ran out of money [lucky for him] and had to return home.

He was a star in the making until Executive Success Programs got hold of him.

Viva Executive Success!

Even though he had talent before ESP, he learned Keith Raniere tech and that supersedes all else a person can learn.

It makes one quite incapable of anything else.