An invitation to commit computer trespass; gratefully declined

I received this email from someone calling him/herself Jack:

Hey Frank,

In light of the recent events in regards to NXVIUM [sic], I did some researching myself and came across the Society Of Protectors. On the website, I noticed you had to provide them with some sort of reference number and the name of the person who referred you in order to make an account.





I decided to put in random details, and just put anything into the reference number and name of the referrer part, and somehow it allowed me to make an account with what is obviously a cult. I’m not sure if their security is very poor, and they let anyone make an account if they put something in the number and referral section, or I miraculously guessed the details of an actual member, who knows!





I have no idea what any of the stuff on their website means, but there’s a video message from ‘the founder’ which I found quite disturbing and creepy, and was wondering if you would like me to pass on some screenshots or record the video, since you might be able to make more sense of the contents of the website than me! I could even give you the login details I made so you can have a look for yourself, assuming you haven’t already gained access to this website before.





I would be very interesting for someone more knowledgable [sic] to make more sense of what’s on this website, so please let me know if you’re interested!





Kind regards,





Jack





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Here is my response to Jack’s kind offer to commit the felony crime of computer trespass:





Dear Jack;





You may very well be sincere, but I certainly cannot go on to a password protected website owned and operated by Keith Raniere and Clare Bronfman’s NXIVM cult.





They have had four people indicted already for such deeds. If you are sincere, I would advise you NOT to enter the site again and do not share it with anyone.





On the other hand, as a journalist, I accept all leaked material that comes to me, without my solicitation. If it appears to be criminal in nature, I pass it on to an attorney who in turn passes it on to the FBI.





Had you sent me the SOP material without inviting me to encourage you to go back in the password protected website, and illegally enter, I would have accepted the material.





As it is, I will not ask you, and, for your own protection, I advise you not to, to enter the SOP website again.





Besides, it is completely unnecessary. A former student leaked the entire SOP course to me – [which he had paid for] including all of Keith Raniere’s teachings on sex, incest, pedophilia, polygamy, rape, and a host of other strange, sick, perverted and bizarre teachings. Stay tuned and I will publish them all.





On the other hand, Jack, in case you are Clare Bronfman, or one of her minions, “nice try.”





In either event, thanks for the invite to commit a crime, but I regret I will have to [gratefully] decline.





By the way, Jack, the cult is spelled NXIVM not NXVIUM, in case you didn’t know.





Best wishes, and stay safe;





Frank Parlato





Feel free to contact me: 716-990-5740 or email frankparlato@gmail.com





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To readers: What do you think? Sincere or a trick of the cult?