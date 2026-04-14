







Ms. Rose ‘Mo’ Ruan

A Question from Ms. Rose ‘Mo’ Ruan

Dear Frank:

“Listen you blowhard. You wrote about my very good friend Chris Ambrose as follows:

You wrote: “The SNAP fraud — collecting benefits in his daughter’s name using her Social Security number while knowing she was not in his household — is a federal crime under 7 U.S.C. § 2024, carrying up to 20 years. Using her Social Security number to obtain those benefits is aggravated identity theft under 18 U.S.C. § 1028A — a mandatory two years that no judge can waive.”

Let me tell you this, sweetheart: The SNAP thing is a non-issue: He did not need to report Mia left if:

He was on simplified reporting (most people are), and Mia was temporarily gone (this loving father expected her to return any day). Given that situation, Mr. Ambrose had every right to wait until his next recertification or scheduled report.





Frank Answers

Dear Mo Raun

Under simplified reporting, you’re right that households don’t report every mid-period change. But federal SNAP rules (7 CFR 273.12) are clear that even simplified reporting households must report changes in household composition when a member is no longer part of the household.

The “temporarily gone” carve-out covers things like a brief hospitalization, a short work trip, or a college student who maintains the home as their primary residence and returns regularly. It does not cover Mia, who relocated to another state.

That’s not “temporarily gone.” That’s a change in household membership. SNAP eligibility is based on who actually lives in the household and shares meals and expenses.

Mia was living in Florida. She was not a member of Ambrose’s Connecticut household.





Christopher Ambrose

Claiming her to receive a higher benefit allotment isn’t a reporting timing question. It’s enrolling a non-member, which is fraud at the point of application or recertification, not merely a missed mid-period report.

The “non-issue” framing fails:

The temporary-absence doctrine doesn’t apply to someone who has established residence elsewhere. Even if reporting timing were the only issue, the underlying claim — that she was a household member — was false.

Mia left the Ambrose home in August 2024. Ambrose applied for SNAP in December 2024. She had been gone for 4 months. She turned 18 in January 2025. Ambrose said in his sworn court filing in March 2025 that she was residing with him and going to school full-time.

She never returned to school for her senior year, which began in September 2024. He has received SNAP benefits since at least Dec. 2024.

Mia collected her own SNAP benefits in Florida in July and August 2025.

This was flagged when Mia reapplied for benefits in March 2026 in Florida.

So Ambrose was collecting benefits a full year after she left in August 2024.





A view of the estuary from the Ambrose breakfast room.

Mia never entered his new beachfront 2.4 million dollar rental, where the lease began in Sept. 2024.

Yet Ambrose claimed in federal court that Mia resided with him full-time, attended school, and that he financially supported her (Pauperis affidavit, March 2025).

The school year ended in June 2025. Mia never attended a single day.

He enrolled a non-member of his household from day one.





Ambrose has received CT SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits for a family of 4 since Dec 18 2024.

The court affidavit is a separate problem. Swearing in a federal court filing that Mia was residing with him and attending school full-time, when she had not returned for her senior year beginning in September 2024, is not a SNAP technicality — that’s perjury.

He was actively asserting it under oath in litigation while simultaneously collecting benefits based on it.

The Florida flag is the forensic link. When Mia applied in Florida in March 2026, the system detected the conflict — meaning that Connecticut records still listed her as an enrolled beneficiary at that time.

She had been out of the household for 19 months, and he was still collecting on her.

TIMELINE

August 2024 — Mia leaves.

September 2024 — He signs a new lease on a home she never enters.

December 2024 — He applies for SNAP listing her as a household member.

March 2025 — He swears in federal court she lives with him, attends school full time, is fully provided for.

June 2025 — The school year ends. She never attended.

July–August 2025 — He is still collecting benefits on her.

March 2026 — Florida flags the conflict when Mia applies for benefits there.

Every point on that timeline works against him. There is no innocent explanation.

The upside is that he won’t have to worry about food stamps or how poor he is or how much rent he says he is paying versus what he is really paying.

I am told that where he is going, all food and housing costs are covered fully – at least for the next few years. Thanks for writing.