Allison Mack’s master taught incest can be arousing, gang rape orgasmic, and slaves go in cages for punishment!

NXIVM LIES AND LIARS





By Shadow State 1958





Recently, the Frank Report published a story of mine about NXIVM DOS, run by Keith Raniere and Allison Mack, making overweight women wear plastic cow udders as a means of shaming them.





One NXIVM troll after another popped up to call me a liar and delusional. Others said I fell for a parody article and did no research. Even the brilliant genius Scott Johnson of Amway said I made up the story out of thin air.





All these NXIVM trolls are liars. The story is 100% true.





The source of the story is the US Department of Justice. There is an official court filing telling this exact cow udder story.





For example, women attending the classes were forced to wear fake cow udders over their breasts while people called them derogatory names. Moreover, at least one DOS master who was directly under the defendant told her slaves that her own master, i.e., the defendant, would put her in a cage to punish her”





https://www.courthousenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/Raniere-Detention-Memo.pdf





Here is the language from the DOJ’s detention memo for Keith Raniere:





Keith Raniere has “physically assaulted at least two intimate partners and in 2012, under the guise of mentorship, he encouraged a woman to run headfirst into a tree and to drink from a puddle. He also co-founded a movement called ‘Society of Protectors,’ which, in part, relied on humiliating women in order to eradicate weaknesses the defendant taught were common in women. For example, women attending the classes were forced to wear fake cow udders over their breasts while people called them derogatory names. Moreover, at least one DOS master who was directly under the defendant told her slaves that her own master, i.e., the defendant, would put her in a cage to punish her.





“The defendant has also posed disturbing hypotheticals as part of the Nxivm curriculum, challenging whether incest and rape are actually wrong. He told one DOS slave that incest is not wrong if the ‘victim’ is sexually aroused by the experience, and he questioned whether gang rape is bad if the person being raped has an orgasm”





When will Frank Report readers realize that NXIVM and all its followers are pathological liars who are enemies of American freedom?





There is no place in American society for NXIVM and its evil followers except behind bars.