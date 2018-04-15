Allison Mack’s collateral revealed: give up home, unborn children to Raniere; destroy parents & nephews for Raniere

Allison Mack – who played lovable Chloe Sullivan on TV’s Smallville for 10 seasons – has a dark and dirty side that is shocking and horribly disturbing. She may be mentally ill.

Keith Raniere appears on stage at his 10-day birthday celebration – called V-Week where his devotees and slaves are allowed to pay up to $4,000 each to see and worship him. V-Week may be canceled this year or held in prison.

Her guru, Keith Raniere, was arrested late last month for sex trafficking and conspiracy to commit forced labor. He sits in a federal prison having been denied bail. Mack and India Oxenberg were named as his co-conspirators. Mack is Raniere’s slave and Oxenberg is Mack’s and Raniere’s slave.

Mack is listed in the federal criminal complaint against Raniere as ‘co-conspirator #1.’ Oxenberg is ‘co-conspirator #2.’ Neither have been arrested as yet. Indictments are expected by the end of the month.

FBI Special Agent Michael Lever laid out details of the sex-slaver cult that come as no surprise to readers of Artvoice and Frank Report. What will come as a surprise is the extent Mack was willing to go to be enslaved by Raniere – even if it meant destroying others’ lives. This is a woman with no bottom line.

Here are some of the facts FBI SA Michael Lever laid out:

Women in the sex-slaver cult of DOS features the initials of Keith Raniere and Allison Mack. With Raniere in prison – possibly for life, Mack now rules the slaves.

The initials above are those of Keith Raniere and Allison Mack. They were burned on their slaves’ pubic area to mark ownership.

Between February 2016 and June 2017, Raniere, Mack, Oxenberg and others conspired to recruit women to engage in commercial sex acts by means of force, threats of force, fraud and coercion. The illegal activities arose out of their secret group called DOS. DOS operates as a pyramid with levels of “slaves” headed by “masters.” Slaves are expected to recruit slaves of their own. Raniere alone forms the top of the pyramid as the highest master. Other than Raniere, the rest are women.

Allison Mack [l] with her slave India Oxenberg.

Mack became Raniere’s second in command, his first DOS slave. India Oxenberg, Nicki Clyne, Lauren Salzman, Rosa Laura Junco and others are under Mack. All of them consider Raniere to be their ultimate master.

Raniere told Mack that, in order for her to be his slave, she had to provide “collateral” – which was meant to ensure she would obey whatever Raniere told her to do. Collateral – in Raniere’s book – must consist of material or information that a woman [slave] would not want revealed because it would be ruinous to her or someone close to her.

Allison Mack and Nicki Clyne

Allison Mack [l] with her slave Nicki Clyne.

Collateral included sexually explicit photographs; videos made to look candid in which slaves told damning stories (true or untrue) about themselves, close friends and/or family members; and letters making damaging accusations (true or untrue) against friends and family members.

On January 18, 2018, Eastern District of New York United States Magistrate Judge Cheryl Pollak signed a search warrant for the Yahoo! e-mail account of Keith Raniere [keithraniere@yahoo.com.] On February 1, 2018, Yahoo! produced the information.

According to FBI Special Agent Lever, on August 10, 2015, Allison Mack sent an email to Raniere with the subject titled “vow 3” and included an attached letter. In the letter, Mack used the terms “slave” and ”master” to refer to herself and Raniere. The letter pledged Mack’s “full and complete life” to Raniere.

The letter also identified “collateral” to “cement” this vow made by Mack to Raniere.

Mack’s collateral was described as:

(1) a letter regarding Mack’s mother and father that would “destroy their character”

(2) a contract that transferred custody of any children birthed by Mack to Raniere, if Mack broke her commitment to Raniere

(3) a contract that transferred ownership of Mack’s home if the commitment to Raniere was broken

(4) a letter addressed to social services alleging abuse to Mack ‘s nephews.

How would Allison Mack feel if she destroyed her parents or her nephews? Not nearly as bad as she would if she failed to be Raniere’s fuck toy slave.

Mack was not only willing to destroy her life, but her parents’ and nephews’ lives to serve her warped and perverted master, Raniere – now sitting in a federal prison in Brooklyn because he was denied bail.

The depths of depravity Mack joined him in, shows she is a soulless, conscienceless creature. She helped him create DOS – the sex trafficking and human branding cult – based on the model she herself established with Raniere!

The brutal and vicious Allison Mack brought other women into the cult as slaves – and co-conspired in coercing women in being abused, up to the point of being branded with Raniere and Mack’s initials on their pubic area.

In an email, dated October 1,2015, Raniere wrote to another one of his slaves, “I think it would be good for you to own a fuck toy slave for me, that you could groom, and use as a tool, to pleasure me.”

That’s essentially what Mack did for Raniere. She started by being his ‘fuck toy slave’ – then descended into hell by recruiting other fuck toy slaves for her pig-selfish master.

So selfish was she, herself, that she was ready to submarine her own parents, give away her house, her unborn children and destroy her nephews. Nice going, Chloe.

Allison Mack jogging in Clifton Park New York. She heads the women slaves of Raniere.

This remarkable sketch includes Keith in a brown 'coat of many colors' flanked by his lawyers, Paul DerOhannesian [l] and Marc Agnifilio [r]. The grim but determined look of the Vanguard shows his steely resolve and the clear awareness that the case against him is an entire fabrication. He will fight for justice and win, even if it takes the rest of his life.

This is a courthouse sketch of Raniere with his lawyers in court. The judge did not grant him bail. The prosecution argued that he is a danger to the community. In prison, it is unclear if he will have any ‘fuck toy slaves’. Indeed some have opined that he may become a fuck toy slave himself behind the walls of the federal prison.