Confirmed: Allison Mack will plead guilty today at 11:30 am

It has been confirmed that Allison Mack is appearing before Judge Nicholas Garaufis today at 11:30 AM to enter a guilty plea in the case of the U.S. v. Raniere Et Al. We will have updates.

It is not yet known what charges she will plead guilty to and whether she will be entering into a cooperation agreement.

It is expected, however, she will be pleading guilty to two felonies and maybe more.

Per the second superseding indictment, she is charged with racketeering, racketeering conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy forced labor conspiracy, sex trafficking conspiracy, sex trafficking, and attempted sex trafficking.

She is facing up to life in prison on the current charges.

Her plea deal will almost certainly include at least one racketeering charges. The big question is whether she pleads guilty to a sex-related charge – which would likely force her to register as a sex offender.