Allison Mack Will Be Sued for Being a Pimp for Nxivm

By Shadow State

Neil Glazer represents scores of Nxivm victims in an expected lawsuit against Nxivm and its leaders.

Allison Mack will likely be one of the most prominent Nxians to be sued.

In Glazer’s excellent article, Nxivm Victims’ Attorney Neil Glazer Speaks Out on Defamatory Commenters , he points out a number of important points including some good advice on what is defamatory.

So, let me go on record to state some facts about Allison Mack, gleaned from Glazer’s client, Jaye, and her truthful testimony. It may help people understand why Allison will be included in the civil suit.

MK10ART portrait of Allison Mack and her brand.

MK10ART portrait of Allison Mack and her favorite brand.

1.) Jaye testified that she had to provide new collateral every month.

And it was due on the 1st of every month – “just like rent” according to Jaye.

Most of the collateral that Jaye provided involved nude pictures and movies.

MK10ART's painting of Allison Pimp Mack

MK10ART’s painting of Allison Pimp Mack

2.) Jaye’s required “acts of care” included buying manicure-pedicure sessions for India – and small gifts of jewelry for India and Allison.

She also had to run various errands for both India and Allison.

And she, of course, was never paid for any of this work.





This painting by MK0ART was originally banned by Instagram.

Under the Flag of Nxivm — MK10ART’s lovely painting of Allison Mack and her protector and guide Keith Alan Raniere [behind her].

3.) Jaye described The Source training sessions as being “very expensive” but noted that “there was a payment plan” (We know from other witnesses that NXIVM’s “payment plans” often turned into indentured servitude).





Jaye went from being a highly-compensated model in Los Angeles, CA to an $18/hour “go-for” working for Delegates, a NXIVM-related company run by India Oxenberg.

The fabulous MK10Art's depiction of Allison Mack reflecting on her threesome with Keith and Dani.

MK10ARt’s depiction of Allison Mack reflecting on her threesome with Keith Raniere and Dani Padilla. She gave herself permission to enjoy it.

4.) Jaye also took The Source Intensive that was taught by Allison Mack and Mark Hildreth in Vancouver – and a Jness weekend in Clifton Park at Rosa Laura junco’s home.

Heiress Rosa Laura Junco, the DOS front line slave who lived in this mansion and who offered her virgin daughter to Keith Raniere to be his successor, used her mansion to host Jness weekends.

The 5-day intensive cost $5,000, The Source Intensive cost $11,000, and the Jness weekend was a bargain rate of $500.

Also in attendance at the Jness weekend that Jaye attended were the underage Mexican girls who Raniere and others were grooming for him.

MK10ART's subtle painting of gullible Allison Mack and handsome Keith Alan Raniere.

MK10ART’s painting of Allison Mack with her mentor, Keith Alan Raniere.

5.) Jaye hoped Allison would help her learn about the acting business. But she went from thinking that Allison was a good person to later believing Allison was vindictive, hurtful, and manipulative.

As a member of DOS, Jaye was expected to recruit slaves.

Painting by MK10ART

6.) At one point, Jaye had to fill out a lengthy questionnaire about her sexual preferences.

One day she attended volleyball without a bra and Allison scolded her for that, saying the older women were offended.

MK10ART

MK10ART Allison with branding pen and Nxivm love arrow.

7.) Jaye was told by Allison and India how lucky she was to have this great guru (Raniere) taking an interest in her.

Allison was grooming Jaye and other women to serve as sex slaves.





MK10ART's depiction of Allison Mack and Dr. Danielle Roberts branding a DOS slave. The branding caused Dr. Roberts to lose her medical license.

Allison Mack will perhaps be more remembered for her work with Dr. Danielle Roberts [r] than for her acting career. [MK10ART]

8.) Allison told Jaye that she must seduce Keith subtly [as if he did not know this was planned with Allison] but Allison added kindly to Jaye, “And I give you permission to enjoy it.”





(Wasn’t that kind of Allison to give her slave permission to enjoy sex?)

The two faces of Nxivm - Allison and Keith - by MK10ART.

The two faces of Nxivm – Allison and Keith – by MK10ART.

9.) What was Jaye thinking about Allison when she was ordered to seduce Keith?

“You fucking bitch” was her thought, she testified.

Allison was re-traumatizing her [Jaye testified that she experienced sexual abuse as a child]. And clearly Jaye did not want to do this obscene act with Raniere, but she pretended she would.

From this moment on, she planned to escape DOS.

https://frankreport.com/2019/06/12/trial-tuesday-jaye-assigned-to-seduce-vanguard/

https://frankreport.com/2019/06/12/a-few-more-tidbits-from-jayes-direct-testimony-and-then-on-to-her-cross-examination/

So what true facts are we to glean from Glazer’s client Jaye?

1.) Allison Mack is a PIMP.

2.) Allison grooms women to serve as sex slaves.

3.) Allison is a SEX TRAFFICKER.

4.) “Allison PIMP Mack is a “fucking bitch.”

Allison Mack is very likely going to be sued under the civil provisions of the RICO Act for her PIMPING activities.

Treble Damages.