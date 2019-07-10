Allison Mack Was a Slave, Master, Madam and Pimp

By Guilty Plea = Time in Prison

Allison Christin Mack (born July 29, 1982) rose through the Nxivm ranks because she enjoyed the attention, power and control she accumulated along the way.

She was made to feel important — and was willing to do whatever it took to keep feeling that way.

She was instrumental in recruiting, then coercing dozens of young women into having sex with her master, Keith Alan Raniere. These women included India Oxenberg.

India Oxenberg got away from Nxigm. This photo of her is during her last few weeks of being a Nxivm/DOS slave in NYC. Photo Courtesy Daily Mail.

India Oxenberg stands outside her workplace in NYC. when she was still Allison’s slave. Photo courtesy Daily Mail.

It’s not really a question of whether or not she deserves the same amount of years behind bars as her master, Raniere. She doesn’t.

Mack was charged with sex trafficking like Raniere and if she did not take a plea deal, she might have been tried with Raniere and convicted and now be facing a minimum sentence of 15 years.

Keith Alan Raniere trained his slave, Allison Mack, partly by keeping her on an 800 calorie per day, low protein diet and seeing to it that she never got a full night’s sleep.

But she also was a master/madam/pimp or whatever term you prefer.

Mack was in the NXIVM inner circle nearly a decade, taking part in the plotting, scheming, extorting, and demeaning of other human beings along the way.

These are criminal, often inhumane acts.

Don’t sugarcoat what she did just because she pulls the little innocent girl act when it’s convenient like a page out of a TV script.

Sex slaves Allison Mack and Dani Padilla were nexi - or slaves to Keith Alan Raniere. Raniere had to beat Dani with a paddle for various reasons and was distressed that she seemed to enjoy it, a true case where it hurt him more than it hurt her.

Allison Mack with fellow First Line Slave Dani Padilla.

She’s a grown woman — albeit not very educated, extremely naive, and comes off as a self-absorbed person of privilege. She deserves jail time (5-7 years seems fair and reasonable).

This is not Lauren's brand, but a brand of one of her slaves. Lauren's brand was similar – and reportedly was two inches by two inches. The brand contains the initials of Keith Alan Raneire and some say, Allison Mack.

Turn the brand counterclockwise 90 degrees and you can see the initials -- K-R.

Those cauterized brands will last a lifetime on the skin and in the emotional psyches of the women she duped and manipulated for her own benefit.

She ruined her own life by making foolish choices and ignoring huge red flags simply to serve her own ego, or to protect herself from her own collateral release. Not much ethical integrity in that choice is there? She ain’t no Joan of Arc that’s for sure.

Allison Mack liked to compare herself to Joan of Arc

I once told her she was in a cult.

She called it her “family” despite the mountain of evidence to the contrary.

I guess believing the truth would have left her to grapple with the reality of the utter waste of her life.

Some people go on living the lie because it serves them better. Maybe time in prison will help her sort out fantasy from reality – and she can wake up and salvage what life she has left.

I don’t know for sure, but maybe the values instilled during her upbringing set her up to be an easier mark to preyed upon for life.

She really made some smart choices.

I only hope that some of the particularly sociopathic NXIVM recruiters, like Esther Carlson, get what’s due them, too. Shut this evil enterprise down by punishing those who kept it going for decades (and probably hope it will continue). May justice be swift and served.

Did Esther Chiappone Carlson meet with Clare Bronfman last week for more than four hours?

Esther Chiappone Carlson is running Nxivm in the USA, operating from Clifton Park and Florida. She is holding the remaining American members of Nxivm together.