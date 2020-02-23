Allison Mack Served in Civil Lawsuit – Photos of House She Lives in Under Home Arrest

Update: Sunday, February 23, 2020; 8:38 AM: There are some who have commented that I should not have published Allison Mack’s address.

Actually, the address was first published by the US Government for all to see on Pacer.gov. I am reporting on a publicly available document.

If you have a complaint about Mack’s address being made public, you should register your complaint to the Administrative Office of the United States Courts, or to Mack’s lawyers who chose not to make a motion to have the document with her address sealed.

As for stalkers, if someone wanted to stalk Mack, they can easily find her address online. Simple online records searches revealed the same address. I found it in less than 3 minutes. As for photos of her house, they came from Google Maps, which anyone can find who has access to the internet and if they don’t have access to the internet, they won’t be reading this post.

In addition, but for the good lawyers she had, who crafted a most fortunate plea deal for her, Mack would have been tried and likely convicted of sex trafficking, which would have put her in prison for years. When she got out, she would have been required to register as a sex offender. Once registered as a sex offender, her address would be published wherever she lived. All sex offenders’ addresses are published.

Finally, I have published her address in the past, when she lived in Knox Woods and in Brooklyn. I have also published the addresses of Nancy Salzman, Lauren Salzman and most of the Nxivm leaders. I used to regularly publish Keith Raniere’s address. Nothing has happened to any of these people [other than they were arrested and convicted].

Since the arrest of Raniere and Mack, I have been generally following guidelines set by the courts. For example, in the trial of Raniere, if a victim’s first name only was used, that’s what I used in reporting, even when I knew the last name. In the civil lawsuit, I am again following the lead of the court.

And since, in the civil case, the Court has permitted Allison Mack’s address [along with other Nxivm leaders’ addresses] to be made public on PACER, I am going along with that in the interest of informing my readers.

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Allison Mack was served in the Nxivm civil lawsuit on Feb 3, 2020 at 3:36 pm.

Mack is one of 15 defendants in a lawsuit, which features 80 plaintiffs who allege they were victimized by the leadership of Nxivm, including Allison Mack.

Mack was personally served by process server Richard DeWalt who describes Mack as female, age 33, 5’6″, 130 pounds and with blond hair.

Actually, Mack was born July 29, 1982, making her 37 years old. She is probably closer to 5’4″, as I recall. It is not known if she plumped up to 130, but this would be far above the weight she was ordered to be at on her 800 calories per day diet under her beauteous master, Keith Alan Raniere AKA Vanguard.

At the peak of her sleep and food deprivation lifestyle as a DOS slave, she weighed about 110 lbs., which was still too fat for Raniere.

Because Mack’s service was made public, as part of the court docket, we now know Allison’s home address.

For readers, this may be interesting because, since April 2018, following her arrest in Brooklyn and release on $5 million bail, Allison has been living at her parent’s, Jonathan and Mindy Mack’s home, subject to house arrest.

She may only leave the house for school or church, doctor’s and attorney appointments or court hearings or by special permission of the Probation and Presentencing Department.

Allison is currently awaiting sentencing for her having pleaded guilty in April 2019 to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy, the result of a plea bargain. She had been originally charged with sex trafficking and forced labor.

For the last 22 months, Allison has been required to wear an ankle monitor.

Here are some photos published in the Daily Mail some months ago of Allison getting a package at her home.

Note she keeps her ankle monitor inside the door so as to not violate the home arrest provision of her bail.

Allison Mack has been subject to home arrest for more than two years. She lives at her parent's home in Los Alamitos, California.

Allison Mack retrieves a package from her parent's home in Los Alamitos California where she currently resides under home detention.

As these pictures show, Allison cannot even leave her home - and has to keep one ankle inside the door because of the ankle monitor she must wear at all times.

But what is the house itself like – the one that Allison has been confined to for almost two years?

The address is 3222 Orangewood Ave, Los Alamitos, in Orange County, California, 90720.

It has:

4 beds

2 baths

2,387 sq ft living space inside.

8,470 sq ft lot

According to Realtor,com, 3222 Orangewood Ave, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 is a single family home built in 1957. This property was last sold for $42,000 in 1971 and currently has an estimated value of $1,136,700.

If this last sale date is correct, it seems that this might be the house Allison grew up in.

According to the Los Alamitos public records, the property taxes for 3222 Orangewood Ave, are $2,571.

Various websites estimate the market value to be at around $1.1 million or about $475 per square foot.

Allison lives about 25 miles south of Los Angeles.

Jonathan and Mindy Mack, Allison's parents.

Jonathan and Mindy Mack, Allison’s parents.

The home is in a high density, low greenspace area.

Allison's house is the corner house in the center of the picture.

Allison’s house is the corner house in the center of the picture.

Allison lives on Orangewood which is a four lane road. Her house in in the center.

Here is an aerial view. The red marker points to her house, which appears also to have a built- in pool.

Here is a little closer shot and it appears the house has some skylights on the roof.

Allison Mack loves in Los Alamitos, Orange County California. She is under home arrest awaiting her sentencing.

Here is a picture from the front of the house.

Closer shot of the front of the house.

A little more distant shot where the corner of Orangewood Ave. and Shakespeare Dr. is visible.

A view of the home from Shakespeare Dr. The pool is on the other side of the fence.

Closer view of the side of the house.

Before having to move back in with her parents, Allison was quite happy in Knox Woods, living down the street from her lord and master, Keith Alan Raniere.

She owned a townhouse at 7 General’s Way. The government has seized the property.

Allison Mack's townhouse at 7 Generals Way

Allison Mack’s townhouse at 7 Generals Way

For a time, she rented a townhouse with her wife, Nicki Clyne at 127 Grenadier which was literally a couple of hundred feet from Keith Alan’s house.

127 Grenadier

In the rented home, Allison had slaves branded.

While she was in DOS, Allison like other good slaves, had to pledge collateral to her master, the great and powerful Vanguard of Nxivm.

She was in love with the Odious One, enjoyed threesomes with him and gave permission to her slaves to enjoy sex with the Unhygienic One.

Here is his photo at about the time Allison was enjoying his special sperm splendorous episodes of carnal delight.

In Conformity with Fair Notice Warnings Please be advised the pictures below might shock sensitive readers.

All children run from this beast.

A photo of Keith Raniere the Feds used to show the jury what a charmer he was.

Allison Mack’s adorable master. Allison ordered her slaves to have sex with this princely gent. Some described it as a hair raising experience.

Keith Alan Raniere

A winning smile, if ever there was one — the world smartest man – in Allison’s opinion at least.

According to FBI Special Agent Michael Lever, on August 10, 2015, Allison Mack sent an email to Raniere with the subject titled “vow 3” and included an attached letter. In the letter, Mack used the terms “slave” and ”master” to refer to herself and Raniere.

The letter pledged Mack’s “full and complete life” to Raniere.

The letter also identified “collateral” to “cement” this vow made by Mack to Raniere.

In addition to numerous, graphic nude photos, which featured dozens of close up vagina shots, Mack’s collateral was described as:

(1) a letter regarding Mack’s mother and father that would “destroy their character.”

(2) a contract that transferred custody of any children birthed by Mack to Raniere, if Mack broke her commitment to Raniere.

(3) a contract that transferred ownership of Mack’s home if the commitment to Raniere was broken. [The government got the home, not Raniere.]

(4) a letter addressed to social services alleging abuse to Mack ‘s nephews.

Mack was willing to destroy her life, the life of her parents, siblings and nephews to serve her golden master, Raniere – who is now sitting in a federal prison in Brooklyn.

In a twist of irony, Mack is living with the parents she once gave Raniere the power to destroy,

It almost proves that blood is thicker than Vanguards.



