Allison Mack- literally a ‘flight risk’; Prosecutors ask judge to order Mack to keep ankle monitor on during airline flights to court and back!

Federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York, who are prosecuting the felony indictments of Allison Mack and her sex-slaver guru, Keith Raniere, have requested that Mack’s electronic ankle monitor be continuously affixed to her as she travels by plane from California to New York.

As part of the deal for Mack to not to be held in jail while awaiting trial, Mack’s parents had to post $5 million bail – and she had to agree to home detention in California at her parents house, to have no contact with NXIVM members and to wear an electronic ankle monitor.

The alleged sex-slaver and child rapist Raniere has been considered too great a risk for pretrial release and is currently being held in federal custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

An electronic ankle monitor, similar to the one affixed to Allison Mack. This accessory not only tells law enforcement where you are going, but where you’ve been.

Part of the condition of Mack’s pretrial release is that she must wear an electronic ankle monitor, a homing device that defendants like Mack who are on house arrest are required to wear. The device helps to ensure that defendants who might flee the country or jurisdiction of the court cannot do so without alerting law enforcement.

Mack, staying in California with her parents, has to fly back and forth from California to New York, where her criminal case is pending.

In their letter to Federal Judge Garaufis, Assistant U.S. Attorneys, Moira Kim Penza and Tanya Hajjar, explained “The typical policy of Pretrial Services in the Central District of California is to allow supervisees to remove their bracelets when travelling by air. Neither the government nor Pretrial Services in the Eastern District of New York consents to Ms. Mack traveling without electronic monitoring.”

Mack’s attorneys have not objected to this heightened security request, either.

The EDNY prosecutors are likely acting out of an abundance of caution, because as of April 20, Nxivm leaders had been allegedly trying to intimidate witnesses. Mack, who the EDNY feds allege is both a flight risk and knows high-ranking NXIVM members with access to vast sums of cash ( Clare and Sara Bronfman), might try to pull a fast one mid-flight.

Clare Bronfman, sex-cult financier and operator, has access to private jets and owns a private island in hard-to-extradite Fiji.

Given that the cult’s chief financier, Clare Bronfman, one of the Seagram’s booze trust fundbeneficiaries, could abscond with Mack, the Government’s request may be reasonable.

Ironically, Mack, as part of the requirements for her sex slaves, demanded that the slave women wear either a necklace, a belly chain or an anklet 24 hours per day and never remove it – as a symbol of their chains of slavery to her and her master, Raniere.





Most air-travelers are not required to wear ankle monitors.

Read the entire document: https://frankreport.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Mack-electronic-monitoring-request.pdf